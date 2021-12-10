Meet the Grammys’ Best New Artist class of 2022

The Grammy Award for Best New Artist can be an honor or a curse. Past winners like Adele, John Legend, Maroon 5, and Dua Lipa have become stars of their times, while some others seemed to fade away as soon as their names were called on Grammy night. But sometimes it’s better to get to know the nominees instead of simply judging the winners, as some of them like Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Kacey Musgraves have turned out to be important artists in their respective genres despite losing this award. Let’s take a look at the 10 nominees in the BNA class of 2022. Who among them do you think we’ll still be talking about in 10 years?

Arooj Aftab

Arooj Aftab might’ve been the most surprising out of the nominees this year, but her presence is justified. Aftab is a musical talent, being a Berklee College of Music graduate and having put out three critically acclaimed indie albums. Her latest, “Vulture Prince,” which contains the Grammy-nominated song “Mohabbat,” is a fusion of jazz, Sufi music, and instrumental compositions, and received critical acclaim from publications like NPR. Aftab’s talents have been recognized even higher up than the Grammys as well, as “Mohabbat” received a special shout-out from former president Barack Obama.

If Aftab were to win, she’d become the first Sufi musician to win here and the second jazz artist to win, after 2011 champ Esperanza Spalding.

Jimmie Allen

Allen’s Grammy success is far from unexpected. This country musician, who has released multiple country radio hits in his career so far, won both the ACM for New Male Artist of the Year and the CMA for New Artist of the Year, so it’s safe to say he’s received a lot of industry support from the country community. Allen’s career also includes four top 40 hits on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and two studio albums so far.

If Allen were to win, he’d become the fourth country artist to win the award, following LeAnn Rimes, Carrie Underwood, and Zac Brown Band. He would also become the first Black country artist to prevail.

Baby Keem

Cousin of fellow BNA alum Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem has managed to make a splash this year with his hits “Durag Activity” and “Family Ties,” the latter of which is nominated for two Grammys. Keem has had a blooming career so far, being part of XXL’s Freshman Class of 2020 and receiving critical acclaim for his infectious and unique style of hip-hop. His debut album, “The Melodic Blue,” was also a success, debuting in the top five of the Billboard 200.

If Keem were to win, he’d become the sixth hip-hop act to do so, following Arrested Development, Lauryn Hill, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Chance the Rapper, and last year’s winner Megan Thee Stallion. Keem would also be one of the youngest artists to win, at 21-years-old.

Finneas

This particular nomination has come with a bit of controversy, with a lot of people questioning Finneas’s eligibility as a “new artist” after winning eight Grammys for his work on sister Billie Eilish’s albums and songs. Regardless, Finneas (the solo artist) has managed to stand apart from his collaborator, blending alternative and pop music flawlessly and scoring multiple alternative radio hits while at it. Finneas’s debut studio album, “Optimist,” was released in October to good reviews, though that won’t be eligible until the 2023 Grammys.

If Finneas were to win, he’d be the first male solo artist to win in five years.

Glass Animals

Their inclusion on the BNA list has also been questioned, with many feeling that these indie poppers have been around for quite a while to be considered “new.” Regardless, Glass Animals made their mainstream splash this year with their inescapable hit “Heat Waves,” which is currently in the top-10 of the Billboard Hot 100 after climbing for almost a year. They have also been an indie fixture for the past couple of years, dropping three well-reviews albums.

If Glass Animals were to win, they’d be the first duo or group to win since Macklemore and Ryan Lewis in 2014, and the first pop group to win since Fun in 2013.

Japanese Breakfast

Alternative project Japanese Breakfast, led by frontwoman Michelle Zauner, has had an amazing past couple of years. Their album “Jubilee” is one of the most acclaimed of the year, an eclectic mix of alternative, pop, and rock music. Much like Glass Animals, they have been an indie fixture for multiple years with two other albums under their belt, all acclaimed as well.

If Japanese Breakfast were to win, they’d be the first alternative artist to do so since Bon Iver back in 2012.

Eighteen-year-old Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, better known as The Kid LAROI, has been one of the biggest breakout acts of the past year. His rise to fame has included multiple top-10 hits so far, including the TikTok sensation “Without You” and his Justin Bieber collaboration “Stay,” which spent multiple weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 this year. LAROI’s infectious mix of pop and hip-hop music, while playing with other genres like EDM and alternative music, has quickly made him an artist to watch and one of the youngest hit-makers of our time currently in the industry.

If The Kid LAROI were to win, he’d be one of the youngest to win the award.

Arlo Parks

British poet and singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has been one of alternative music’s big revelations this year. Her debut album, “Collapsed in Sunbeams,” features a collection of poetic lyrics paired with soft, AC instrumentals that are sure to make you feel everything this talented 21-year-old is trying to convey. Parks is far from under-recognized when it comes to awards, winning the Brit Award for Best New Artist, as well as taking home the coveted Mercury Prize for Album of the Year. “Collapsed in Sunbeams” was also massively acclaimed, being listed as one of the best albums of the year, and receiving praise from BNA alums Billie EIlish, Phoebe Bridgers, and Maggie Rogers.

If Parks were to win, she’d be the first alternative solo female artist to win since Paula Cole in 1998.

What is there to say about Olivia Rodrigo that you don’t already know? She is by far the biggest breakout artist of the year — arguably the biggest artist of the year, period. Her debut album “Sour” has scored four top 10 hits, including the number-ones “Good 4 U” and “Drivers License,” both of which are up for Grammys this year. “Sour” is also the second biggest album of the year, and received critical acclaim for its honest lyricism. Rodrigo’s stardom has been one-of-a-kind, as rarely we see artists achieve this type of success after only a year releasing music. Rodrigo has also received her fair share of awards already, including an American Music Award and three MTV Video Music Awards, in addition to her seven Grammy nominations this year.

If Rodrigo were to win, she’d follow the very long line of solo pop female artists to win here, including Amy Winehouse, Alessia Cara, Eilish, and Mariah Carey, just to name a few.

Saweetie

Last but certainly not least is viral rapper Saweetie, who has had a banner year in 2021. She has scored multiple hits throughout her short career so far, including the top 40s “My Type” and “Best Friend,” the latter of which is nominated for Best Rap Song this year. Saweetie’s brand of fun party anthems and catchy, memorable hooks has cemented her as one of the leading female rappers right now, and her career is likely just beginning to take off. And this nomination alone is highly impressive, as Saweetie hasn’t even released her debut studio album yet.

If Saweetie were to win, she’d become the sixth hip-hop act to win, following Arrested Development, Lauryn Hill, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Chance the Rapper, and Megan Thee Stallion. She’d also be the third female rapper to win the award.

