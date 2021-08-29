2022 Grammys Best Pop Vocal Album preview: Can anyone beat Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’?

Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2022 Grammys is a category with a couple safe bets and then a bunch of maybes. Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” is the clear front-runner so far. Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” will likely get in due to its success and how much voters love her (seven wins in just the last two years). And Ariana Grande’s “Positions” has three big pop radio hits (the title track, “34+35,” and “POV”), while Grande is also a consistent pop nominee. The two remaining spots (or three, if there’s a tie) will be a bloodbath.

Next in line are two previous pop nominees: Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” and Justin Bieber’s “Justice.” Both artists have, admittedly, missed some pop nominations before, but did get three bids each in this genre last year, though both failed to win any. That said, both of their albums have sold well, and pop voters love familiar faces.

With its singles “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” smashing, Lil Nas X’s upcoming “Montero” is looking stronger each day and could sneak in — if it’s released before the September 30 eligibility deadline, that is. Similarly, Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” should not be underestimated; it has scored four hits so far, including the top-three smash hit “Kiss Me More” with SZA, the viral “Ain’t Shit” and “Need to Know,” and the collab with The Weeknd “You Right” (though perhaps that collab isn’t a strength given The Weeknd’s relationship with the Grammys).

I wouldn’t bet on anything beyond those eight projects, but if you’re looking to be a little edgy with your predictions, I got you. Demi Lovato’s personal narrative of fighting addiction and mental illness could, perhaps, get them enough support and admiration for a nomination for “Dancing with the Devil … The Art of Starting Over.” Miley Cyrus’s “Plastic Hearts” had good buzz from critics, and Cyrus will be high on the alphabetical ballot. And if voters are feeling BTS-mania as much as their fans are, “Be” could get in (don’t quote me on that though, BTS fans, as they’ll probably have an uphill climb). Other long shots include Lorde’s “Solar Power,” Lana Del Rey’s “Chemtrails Over the Country Club,” and Shawn Mendes’s “Wonder.”

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article mistakenly listed the Grammys eligible period as ending on August 31 instead of the actual September 30.

