‘Bo Burnham: Inside’ is no laughing matter: Grammys rule it ineligible for Best Comedy Album – here’s where it’s going instead

Not long after the Grammys decided to reject Kacey Musgraves‘s submission of “Star-Crossed” into Best Country Album (a genre screening committee determined that it was a pop recording), the academy has made another surprise ruling: Bo Burnham‘s “Inside (The Songs)” won’t be allowed to compete for Best Comedy Album. Instead, it’s being shifted over to Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. Do you think that will affect its chances to win?

“Inside” comes from Burnham’s Netflix musical comedy special of the same name, which explored the emotional effects of the pandemic and includes tongue-in-cheek tunes like “FaceTime with My Mom,” “White Woman’s Instagram,” “Sexting,” and a two-part ode to plutocrat Jeff Bezos. The album was a rare comedy crossover hit. Not only did it top Billboard’s Top Comedy Albums chart, it reached the top-10 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart. So it probably would have been a heavy favorite to win the comedy Grammy, which typically includes audio recordings of stand-up specials.

The shift means that “Inside” will instead compete against the movie and TV soundtracks that usually fill the compilation race, so it could find itself up against the likes of “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “In the Heights,” “Respect,” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” among other possible contenders Those would be unusual bedfellows, but never underestimate Burnham’s appeal within the entertainment industry. He won Directors Guild and Writers Guild Awards for his feature film debut “Eighth Grade,” and “Inside” just won him three Emmys from the television academy, including Best Music Direction. Can he overcome this category switch too? Let us know what you think of the Grammys’ decision by voting in our poll below.

