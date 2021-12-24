2022 Grammys predictions: Past Pop Album winners Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Tony Bennett hoping to repeat

Grammy winners for pop over the decades have run the gamut from The Beatles to Billie Eilish. This year the two pop album categories include past winners and first-time nominees. But who will strike gold this time? Let’s take a look.

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

There is virtually no way Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett don’t win here. Their album is not only the only one nominated in another pop category, it’s also the only one nominated for both Record and Album of the Year, not to mention Best Engineered Album and Best Music Video. The similarly beloved Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, the former who actually beat Bennett last time they competed in this category, could perhaps surprise … But don’t overthink this, “Love For Sale” is winning.

Will win: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, “Love For Sale”

Likeliest to upset: Willie Nelson, “That’s Life”

Possible dark horse: Dolly Parton, “A Holly Dolly Christmas”

Best Pop Vocal Album

A few scenarios could happen here. The safe bet is Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour,” which is the biggest hit out of the nominees (ranked second on the year-end Billboard 200) and has had four big pop radio hits. However, there are two possible upsets.

First could be Doja Cat’s “Planet Her,” which has also scored multiple pop hits and has also been in Billboard’s top 20 (and usually top 10) since it was released in June. What could put Doja ahead is that, much like Lizzo in 2019, she could benefit from having more cross-genre appeal. And perhaps pop voters are starting to look towards happier, poppier music. So Doja Cat could upset here like how last year Dua Lipa‘s “Future Nostalgia” won against Taylor Swift‘s moodier “Folklore” and Harry Styles‘s “Watermelon Sugar” overtook Swift’s “Cardigan” and Billie Eilish‘s “Everything I Wanted.”

The other possible upset here is Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.” While it wasn’t as commercially dominant as most of the other nominees, Eilish is a Grammy darling and a winner in this category two years ago for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, so “Happier Than Ever” could potentially sweep.

Ariana Grande is another previous winner here but I don’t see “Positions,” with relatively mixed reviews compared to her last two efforts, winning against the aforementioned three blockbusters. Justin Bieber’s “Justice” is nominated for Album of the Year, which is normally a good sign here, but Bieber has yet to win a pop award; he’s someone they constantly nominate but never actually award.

Will win: Olivia Rodrigo, “Sour”

Likeliest to upset: Doja Cat, “Planet Her”

Possible dark horse: Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

