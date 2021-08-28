2022 Grammys for Visual Media: Watch out for a wide range of film and TV from ‘Respect’ to ‘The Mandalorian’

If you are an Oscars/film fanatic who wants to get into the Grammys, the visual media field is a good place to start. Honoring the best scores, soundtracks, and songs made for TV, film, and even video games, the field has awarded some iconic movie music, with past winners ranging from Disney’s “The Lion King” to “The Social Network” score to Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from “A Star is Born.” Let’s take a look at this year’s contenders for these awards in media music.

Best Song Written For Visual Media

This category could have a wide range of media represented. The front-runner in my opinion is H.E.R.’s Oscar-winning “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Winning the Oscar is not necessarily a guarantee of winning here (for instance, “La La Land’s” “City of Stars” won the Oscar but lost the Grammy to “Moana’s” “How Far I’ll Go”), but H.E.R. is a Grammy favorite to say the least, winning four times in the last three years, including an upset earlier this year for Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe,” showing how popular she is with recording academy members. So triumphing hasn’t been an issue for her.

But another R&B songstress and Oscar winner in this race is Jennifer Hudson, who could get in with her track “Here I Am” from the Oscar contender “Respect.” She co-wrote the song with the legendary Carole King for the film about the legendary Aretha Franklin.

The other nominees could all be from TV, with an unusually high number of small-screen contenders in the category. The Emmy-nominated “Agatha All Along” from “WandaVision” by past category winners Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez (“Let it Go” from “Frozen”) seems like a shoo-in. Another Emmy nominee, Bo Burnham, could get in with any of his tracks from his acclaimed Netflix special “Inside,” possibly the viral “Comedy” or “All Eyes On Me.”

Olivia Rodrigo is likely to have a big year with her debut album “Sour,” so she could score another nom here with her cut from Disney+’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “The Rose Song.” And finally, Grammy darling and last year’s winner in this race Billie Eilish (for the title song from “No Time to Die”) could get in this year with her single “Lo Vas a Olvidar” with Rosalía, from HBO’s “Euphoria.”

Other contenders include “Rain” from “The Suicide Squad,” “We Will” from “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “So May We Start” from “Annette,” “Rain Song” from “Minari, “Call Me Cruella” from “Cruella,” and “Crimson Love” from “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Respect” could easily get in due to Aretha Franklin’s name and legacy. Bo Burnham’s “Inside” would also be a surefire nominee, depending on whether his team submits it to Best Comedy Album or decides to try here. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” seems like the type of soundtrack that voters would love, with both originals and classic hits like Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain” and Toto’s “Rosanna.”

“Annette” has the benefit of acclaimed band Sparks along with high-profile actors Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard performing the songs. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is full of some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B. And of course, a soundtrack with the biggest star of the year is a total possibility, so don’t count out “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Other contenders include “In The Heights,” “Gossip Girl,” “Music,” “F9,” and “Nobody.”

Best Score for Visual Media

“Soul” must be the front-runner here. All three artists involved (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste) are either past nominees or winners, and the soundtrack received widespread acclaim and a win at the Oscars. And speaking of the Oscars, you can expect some other crossovers from there, including “Minari,” “Mank,” and “News of the World” (“Da 5 Bloods” was already submitted last year). Other film scores that could sneak in include “Tenet” and “The Midnight Sky.”

Moving on to TV, there are a couple of contenders to watch for. Ludwig Goransson has been an awards magnet in recent years (including three Grammys, an Oscar, and an Emmy), so his work for “The Mandalorian” could earn a nomination here. Another Emmy-nominated score is “Bridgerton,” which could be a somewhat unexpected nominee (or perhaps not so unexpected since a lot of Grammy voters have likely seen the show). Other Emmy nominees that are strong possibilities include “WandaVision” (especially if it gets into Visual Media Song), “The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Underground Railroad,” “The Social Dilemma,” and “American Masters.”

