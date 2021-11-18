Oscar Experts predictions slugfest: Is Nicole Kidman now Kristen Stewart’s biggest threat? [WATCH]

It was only two weeks ago that we were looking for Kristen Stewart‘s biggest competition in the Best Actress Oscar race and now we may have found her in a past champ: Nicole Kidman. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss “Being the Ricardos” and another big contender with a lead actress hopeful, “Licorice Pizza.”

The Cliff Notes is that we both enjoyed “Being the Ricardos,” so much so that one of us has slotted all four of its primary actors — Kidman, Javier Bardem, J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda — into their predictions. But the Aaron Sorkin film’s main acting play is obviously Kidman, who absolutely delivers as Lucille Ball to quiet the haters. Since “Being the Ricardos” started screening last week, Kidman has climbed from eighth to sixth place in the overall odds.

SEE Aaron Sorkin calls out Twitter for backlash against Nicole Kidman playing Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos’

Even if Kidman doesn’t end up winning her second Oscar, she might finally add a Screen Actors Guild Award for film to her trophy case. The 14-time nominee has won once, for “Big Little Lies,” but never for her film work. We discuss how the movie, which follows one week of production on an episode of “I Love Lucy,” has been playing well with industry folks.

While Kidman might be contending for the win, Alana Haim‘s first priority is cracking the final five. The youngest Haim sister makes her acting debut in Paul Thomas Anderson‘s “Licorice Pizza” in a true “a star is born” performance. Is that enough to get her a nomination?

Elsewhere, we chat about Bradley Cooper‘s brief, scene-stealing turn in “Licorice Pizza” and if that’s enough to land a supporting bid, why “The Power of the Dog” might be underestimated and more.

Oscar odds for Best Actress Kristen Stewart is in front

