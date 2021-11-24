Oscar Experts predictions slugfest: Is ‘Don’t Look Up’ going, uh, up or down in the race? [WATCH]

Don’t look up, but is “Don’t Look Up” about to blow up the Oscar race? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng have seen Adam McKay‘s latest and are here to break it down, along with two recent releases with Best Actor hopefuls, “King Richard” and “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

McKay’s last two films, “The Big Short” (2015) and “Vice” (2018), both netted Best Picture and Best Director nominations, including a Best Adapted Screenplay win for him for the former. “Don’t Look Up” is likely to be less divisive than “Vice,” which still collected eight nominations, so is the, uh, sky the limit? An allegory for climate change, “Don’t Look Up” stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as low-level astronomers who discover a comet hurtling toward Earth and are desperately trying to get everyone to take it more seriously. Neither of us is predicting both of them in the lead categories, however. The star-studded supporting cast includes Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Timothee Chalamet, Rob Morgan and Tyler Perry, and one of us is really high on Hill.

DiCaprio is currently in seventh place in the Best Actor odds, which are topped by Will Smith for his performance in “King Richard.” The movie, which hit theaters and HBO Max on Friday, um, did not do great at the box office, but how much will that really affect Smith’s chances when most adult dramas have not lit the box office on fire in the middle of a pandemic? We also go deep into the winners and unforced errors of the tennis film.

Elsewhere, we discuss if the passion for Andrew Garfield‘s turn as Jonathan Larson in “Tick, Tick… Boom!”, which hit Netflix on Friday, can score him a nomination even if Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s directorial debut doesn’t land a Best Picture bid.

