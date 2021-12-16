Oscar odds update: Jamie Dornan (‘Belfast’) soars to 3rd place for Best Supporting Actor after Critics Choice nom

As the 2022 Oscar season kicks into high gear, Jamie Dornan has seen his fortunes rise in the Best Supporting Actor race for “Belfast.” While his co-star Ciaran Hinds has been considered one of the leading contenders in the category for weeks now, Dornan has taken longer to reach the top five in our odds. But as of this writing, a couple of days following Dornan’s Critics Choice nomination, he has risen to third place in the combined predictions of thousands of our users. Just last week he was in sixth place.

“Belfast” is writer-director Kenneth Branagh‘s semiautobiographical story of a young boy (newcomer Jude Hill) whose family is forced to make tough decisions as the Troubles bring sectarian violence to their neighborhood. Dornan plays the boy’s father, and as of now 10 of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed are betting on him to be nominated, with Eric Deggans (NPR) and Tariq Khan (Fox TV) saying that he’ll win. One of our Editors, Rob Licuria, is also predicting Dornan to prevail.

But what happens if both Dornan and his onscreen dad Hinds are nominated? Might they split the vote and give current front-runner Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) a clear path to victory? Well, it could go either way. In recent years there have been multiple cases of dual supporting nominees from the same film, and their success rate has been 50/50.

2018’s “The Favourite” had two Supporting Actress nominees (Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone) and 2019’s “The Irishman” had two Supporting Actor nominees (Joe Pesci and Al Pacino), but none of them won. However, 2017’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell over his co-star Woody Harrelson. And this past year “Judas and the Black Messiah” won Best Supporting Actor for Daniel Kaluuya over his co-star LaKeith Stanfield. So sometimes multiple nominations can be an indication of strength for a film. Perhaps that means Dornan and Hinds will be each other’s good luck charms.

