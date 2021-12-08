Oscar Experts predictions slugfest: Is Lady Gaga on the rise (again)? [WATCH]

In the words of the great Liz Lemon, what a week, huh? A lot has happened in the last few days: Lady Gaga won a major critics prize at the New York Film Critics Circle while “Being the Ricardos” and “Don’t Look Up” took hits from the critics. How will that impact their chances? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss all that and more.

Gaga had slipped to sixth place last week in the Best Actress odds while Nicole Kidman ascended into the top five for her turn as Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.” But how the tables have turned. Gaga got a big boost with her NYFCC win and while that doesn’t always translate to Oscar success, it certainly legitimizes her as a contender (on top of “Gucci” being a pandemic box office hit) as “Being the Ricardos” earned mixed reviews on Tuesday (it’s currently at 65 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and 56 on Metacritic, which are on par with the 61 percent RT and 59 MC scores “Gucci” has).

But the Aaron Sorkin film wasn’t the only one to take a beating. As expected, “Don’t Look Up” polarized critics, as Adam McKay films are wont to do (the climate change allegory at the moment stands at 60 percent on RT and 51 on MC). We discuss why it would be impulsive to completely discount both films from the Oscar race.

“Being the Ricardos” and “Don’t Look Up” both hit theaters this weekend (before arriving on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 21 and Netflix on Christmas Eve, respectively) along with “West Side Story,” the one late-breaking film this season that is universally lauded. We are both predicting multiple nominations for the remake, including one win.

Elsewhere, we touch on the Critics Choice TV Awards nominations and weigh in on the upcoming “Succession” finale.

