Oscar Experts predictions slugfest: Analyzing the shortlists and what they mean for Best Picture [WATCH]

It’s the most wonderful time of the year because Oscar shortlists were unveiled on Tuesday. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss the snubs, surprises and what they mean for the Best Picture race.

One of the biggest snubs was “Titane” in Best International Film. The Palme d’Or winner was France’s entry, a big swing to be sure, so its snub wasn’t entirely shocking, but we hope its miss doesn’t discourage countries from taking a risk in the future.

Some films that you might have expected to pop up in certain categories came up short. “Nightmare Alley” missed in score and sound. The Guillermo del Toro film was expected to do well below the line, but did it arrive too late to make an impact? And if the crafts branches aren’t completely here for it, will it still make Best Picture?

SEE Oscar Experts Typing: Who will round out the Best Actor lineup?

“The Last Duel,” seeking some signs of life, had a mixed day. It got into score but was MIA in sound despite excellent work during the titular duel. Similarly, “Cyrano” made the makeup and hairstyling top 10 but the musical was nowhere to be found in the score or song categories. Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National wrote the music and lyrics for the film, and their snub is probably the most notable in the song category, which is packed with big names from Beyonce and Jay-Z to Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande. But is this Eilish’s to lose for a nearly 2-year-old song (the “No Time to Die” title track), especially since her Apple TV+ documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” made the documentary shortlist?

Folks who did have a good day were those at Marvel — all four of its 2021 output made the visual effects top 10, with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” also cracking sound — “Flee” (documentary and international feature) and “No Time to Die,” which made five categories. Is it time to put “No Time to Die” in our Best Picture predictions?

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees and other awards shows

Oscar odds for Best Actress Kristen Stewart is in front

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?