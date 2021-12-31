2022 Oscars Best Animated Short cheat sheet: All 15 semi-finalists with detailed descriptions

If there’s one category that can be the most difficult to predict at the Oscars, it’s probably a three-way tie with all of the short film categories. It can be especially hard to do for the nominations. But do not fear dear Derbyites for we are here to help! With the shortlist for these categories having been unveiled, we are giving you the best chance at making the correct choices in our predictions center. To help with that, we’re giving you all the details on the 15 finalists for Best Animated Short Film.

“Affairs of the Art” – An offbeat family demonstrates their weird but somewhat charming obsessions.

“Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman’s Apprentice” – For her first test, a young shaman must venture underground to meet Kannaaluk, who has the answer as to why a member of the community has become very sick.

“Bad Seeds” – A world of carniverous plants that can change shape is used to demonstrate a showdown that has allusions to both Westerns and the Cold War.

“Bestia” – In 1975 Chile, a worker for the country’s intelligence agency has relationships that show a dark break in both her mind and in the country as a whole.

“Boxballet” – Worlds collide when a graceful ballerina meets a gruff and boorish boxer.

“Flowing Home” – Two sisters are separated following the Vietnam War with one fleeing to Malaysia and the other staying with their parents. A journalistic relationship will define their lives until their reunion 15 years later.

“Mum is Pouring Rain” – Jane is spending Christmas with her grandparents due to her mother suffering from depression. As Jane experiences the holiday as an adventure and begins to open herself us to others, she also inspires her mother to get back on an emotionally healthy path.

“The Musician” – In ancient Persia, a young musician and his true love are separated during the attack of the Mongols.

“Namoo” – The euphoric and darkest parts of a painter’s life are shown and constructed around a symbolic tree. The film is from Erick Oh, a nominee last year for “Opera.”

“Only a Child” – 20 different animation directors give visualization to Suvern Cullis-Suzuki’s 1992 speech at a United Nations summit in Rio de Janeiro in which a child desperately calls for action to save the planet.

“Robin Robin” – When a bird that’s been raised by mice its entire life begins to start questioning where she belongs in life, it leads to a journey of reflection and discovery. Currently streaming on Netflix, this short from Aardman Animation features the voice acting of Richard E. Grant and Gillian Anderson.

“Souvenir Souvenir” – Over the course of 10 years, a director attempts to construct a movie from his grandfather’s souvenirs from the Algerian War.

“Step into the River” – Two children in rural China often venture to a nearby river to spend time with their dads. The river has a dark history to it due to China’s infamous one-child policy.

“Us Again” – This Disney short is about how during a rain storm, an elderly couple become young again.

“The Windshield Wiper” – A man inside a café smoking a pack of cigarettes wonders, “What is love,” and goes through a series of vignettes that will lead him to his answer.

The category has usually had a preference for shorts that involve animals, as was seen in all the winners from 2013-2016: “Mr. Hublot” (2013), “Feast” (2014), “Bear Story” (2015) and “Piper” (2016). Only one of the shorts from this year’s shortlist fit into that mold: “Robin Robin.” But considering that the Academy hasn’t gone for an animal-themed short in four years, it may not be as safe a bet as it would have been in year’s past.

