2022 Oscars Best Live Action Short shortlist cheat sheet: All 15 semi-finalists with complete descriptions

You think it’s hard to predict the winners for the short film categories? Try predicting the nominees in those categories! It can be immensely frustrating to try and single out which titles the Academy will choose to nominate. Luckily Derbyites, we here at Gold Derby understand and are here to help you! With the recent reveal of this year’s shortlist and the categories now available to forecast in our predictions center, we can give you all the details about the 15 finalists for Best Live Action Short Film. Use this to help you single out which ones will actually score a nomination.

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run” – A woman from Kyrgyzstan who is kidnapped and forced to marry desires to be free.

“Censor of Dreams” – After The Censor has spent repeated nights helping to shape Yoko’s memories, The Censor and his team have one night where nothing goes how it was planned.

“The Criminals” – A young couple in Turkey are looking to have some privacy but are turned away from several hotels because they don’t have a marriage certificate. When they think they find a solution, everything starts to get out of hand.

“Distances” – When a person with mental illness enters the subway, he suddenly finds a void being created around him.

“The Dress” – A maid working at a low-end motel in rural Poland is possibly finding an antidote for her loneliness from an interesting truck driver.

“Frimas” – In the near-future, following the passage of an anti-abortion law, Kara is forced to terminate her pregnancy at an illegal abortion clinic.

“Les Grandes Claques” – On Christmas Eve, Julie and her cousins are unable to sleep from eating too much sugar when they realize Santa Claus is late. At the same time, Denis is apprehensive about going to the house of his former in-laws to pick up his kids.

“The Long Goodbye” – A family are going about their typical day while a far-right march happens on their television in the background. The march ends up on their front door and has devastating consequences. The short stars and was co-written by Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed.

“On My Mind” – Henrik doesn’t want to sing a his wife a song during karaoke, he NEEDS to do it and it has to be today.

“Please Hold” – A man’s life goes off the deep end when he finds himself being subjected to an automated form of justice.

“Stenofonen” – Jørn tries to get his father’s attention and love through music but his father doesn’t understand his son’s talent.

“Tala’vision” – Eight-year-old Tala uses a forbidden television to escape from her war-ravaged reality, but soon her secret device becomes a matter of life and death.

“Under the Heavens” – A young Venezuelan woman immigrating to Brazil encounters a young couple with a baby girl. Her ability to breastfeed causes all of their fates to become interwoven.

“When the Sun Sets” – A young, black nurse living in apartheid-era South Africa faces her worst fears when she finds out that her younger brother, an anti-apartheid activist, hasn’t returned home from school and may be in danger.

“You’re Dead Hélène” – Maxime cannot take living with the ghost of his dead girlfriend, Hélène, anymore so he decides to break up with her, which is not something Hélène is ready to accept.

One recurring theme you’ll find in previous winners of this category is the tendency to reward projects that center around children. Some of the recent winners of this category that fit that mold include “Le Mozart des Pickpockets” (2007), “Toyland” (2008), “Curfew” (2012), “Helium” (2013), “Sing” (2016), “The Silent Child” (2017) and “Skin” (2018). Three of this year’s finalists would fall under that: “Les Grandes Claques,” “The Long Goodbye” and “Tala’vision.”

In recent years voters have also tended to go for films with recognizable faces in them. We saw that in 2018 with “Skin” having Jonathan Tucker as its star and the following year with Maria Dizzia starring in “The Neighbor’s Window.” The film that fits in that mold would be “The Long Goodbye,” but it’s not a sure fire way to win. Last year’s nominee, “The Letter Room,” wasn’t able to pull off a win even though it starred Oscar Isaac. It wound up losing to “Two Distant Strangers.” “The Long Goodbye” would fit that bill with Ahmed’s involvement as both an actor and co-writer.

