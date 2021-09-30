Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performers announced, and it’s going to be a hip-hop extravaganza

The 2022 Super Bowl is still months away, but on September 30, Pepsi, the NFL and RocNation have announced the headliners for the halftime show, and it’s a who’s-who of hip-hop history: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

As Pepsi’s announcement tweet points out (see it below), those five artists account for 43 Grammy Awards and 19 chart-topping albums on the Billboard 200. they span the last three decades of hip-hop music history. This isn’t the first time rap has been featured on America’s most-watched night of television: past shows have included Queen Latifah (1998), P. Diddy and Nelly (2004), and The Black Eyed Peas (2011), but this will be the first time the Super Bowl has given such a singular showcase to hip-hop trailblazers.

Pepsi’s VP of Marketing, Todd Kaplan, said in a statement, “Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip-hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today. The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show has become a landmark cultural moment, bringing about some of the most iconic performances over the years — from J. Lo and Shakira to Lady Gaga to The Weeknd — and we are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages.”

