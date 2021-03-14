2021 Grammy Awards: Who won, who made history, and how did they handle these pandemic music awards? [UPDATING LIVE]

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were held on Sunday night, March 14, during a ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah, the star of “The Daily Show” and a Grammy nominee in his own right: he contended last year for his comedy album “Son of Patricia.” So who were the big winners, who (if anyone) made history, and how did the awards handle these unusual pandemic circumstances? Follow along for our analysis below, and check out the complete list of winners here.

Most of the 84 categories were announced during the afternoon Premiere Ceremony that streamed online, leaving fewer than a dozen awards for the main event: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Country Album, Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best R&B Performance and Best Latin Pop or Urban Album. Beyonce came into these awards with the most nominations overall (nine), followed by Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa with six apiece.

There was a possibility for Megan Thee Stallion to make history as a rare hip-hop winner for Best New Artist and Record of the Year (“Savage”), while Swift had the potential to become the first woman to win Album of the Year three times thanks to her critically acclaimed surprise album from last summer, “Folklore.” Meanwhile, Billie Eilish and her brother/co-writer Finneas were hoping to become the first ever to win Song of the Year in back-to-back years; this year they were up for “Everything I Wanted,” following last year’s victory for “Bad Guy.”

Follow along below as we break down the memorable, landmark moments from the broadcast.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates

8:00pm — The night is underway, and Trevor Noah is outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It’ll be especially interesting to see how these awards handle the pandemic. Some awards shows have adapted quite well, like the VMAs and Emmys, while others have been pretty awkward, like the Golden Globes. The Premiere Ceremony earlier this afternoon was a smooth, streamlined affair that did a great job of celebrating the music and giving the winners time to speak (and only one of them was accidentally on mute). Trevor Noah’s monologue got us off to a good start, delivering jokes while simultaneously walking us through the logistics of the evening — literally walking from the outdoor tent to the indoor performance venue.