9/11 movies: ‘Come From Away’ and ‘Worth’ commemorate 20th anniversary of attack

It was a beautiful, cloudless warm Tuesday morning on Sept. 11, 2001. But that placid Indian summer placid day became the deadliest terrorist attack in history when al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four jetliners in mid-flight. American Airlines Flight 11 flew into the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. and seventeen minutes later, United Flight 197 flew into the South Tower. Both 110-story towers collapsed within one hour and 42 minutes; subsequent buildings would also collapse. The third flight, American Airlines 77, crashed into the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m. The fourth flight, United 93, never made it to its target because the passengers attempted to wrest control away from the hijackers. The plane never made its target — the 9/11 commission believe it could have been the White House or the Capitol building — and crashed in a field near Shanksville, PA.

Nearly 3,000 died that day and 25,000 suffered injuries some of which were long-term. The world has never been the same. Broadcast networks, cable and streaming services have been commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with numerous news specials and documentaries. And Netflix and Apple TV + are presenting new features to honor the tragic day in our history.

Netflix’s “Worth,” which premiered at Sundance and began streaming Sept. 3 to generally positive reviews stars Michael Keaton as New York attorney Kenneth Feinberg. The high-powered attorney has had great success as a mediator in cases where there are large, unexpected deaths such as 9/11. He and his firm basically crunch the numbers and give a monetary value to lives lost. But what is a life worth? He soon realizes handling the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund is far more difficult than his other cases.

Premiering Sept 10 on Apple TV+ is “Come from Away,” a 2017 Tony Award winning musical that will resume performances on Broadway on Sept. 17. Just as “Hamilton,” this film was shot on stage at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater. On 9/11, all planes in flight had to land at the nearest airport. Subsequently, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers found themselves in a small town in Newfoundland, Canada. And the musical revolves around how the friendly locals welcomed these strangers into their homes.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

For nearly two decades now, there have been numerous feature films, TV movies and miniseries dealing with 9/11. There was even a 2003 USA cable movie on then-New York mayor Rudy Giuliani starring James Woods! There have also been projects that look at the roots of the terrorist attack including Hulu’s acclaimed 2018 miniseries “The Looming Tower” and films that examine the use of extreme torture to obtain confessions such as Kathryn Bigelow’s 2012 Oscar nominee “Zero Dark Thirty.”

One of the best 9/11 features and the first studio film to deal with the attack is the 2006 docudrama “United 93,” directed by Paul Greengrass, who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Director. Greengrass shied away from casting any stars in the film. Several people played themselves in the film including Ben Sliney, who was the FAA operations manager who made the call to have all flights land at the nearest airport. The film was on several critics top ten lists and earned several critics honors. Besides Greengrass’ Oscar nomination, “United 93” also received an Academy Award nomination for film editing.

That same year saw the release of the “World Trade Center,” Oliver Stone’s surprisingly sober, straightforward, and even uplifting account of the attack from the perspective of two first responders (Nicolas Cage and Michael Pena) who are trapped in the rubble and eventually rescued. In fact, the New York Port authority policemen are two of the only 20 people who were rescued from Ground Zero. “World Trade Center” received mixed notices with the New York Times’ A.O Scott offering a positive one: “Mr. Stone has taken a public tragedy and turned it into something at once genuinely stirring and terribly sad. His film offers both a harrowing return to a singular, disastrous episode in the recent past and a refuge from the ugly, depressing realities of its aftermath.”

Based on the 2005 novel by Jonathan Safran Foer, 2011’s “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” tells a fictional story set on 9/11 and its aftermath through the eyes of a young boy (Thomas Horn) somewhere on the spectrum. His father (Tom Hanks) dies in the attack on the World Trade Center but not before leaving six messages on his answering machine. The often-treacly drama examines how he finally comes to terms with his father’s death as well as learning how to communicate better with people. It’s a four-hankie weepie. Though the film, directed by Stephen Daldry, earned a Best Picture bid and a Supporting Actor nomination for Max Von Sydow, “Extremely Loud” earned mostly negative reviews with the New York Post’s Andrea Peyser declaring the film was a “quest for emotional blackmail, cheap thrills and a naked ploy for Oscar. “The Toronto Star’s Peter Howell also found it emotionally manipulative: “the film feels all wrong on every level, mistaking precociousness for perceptiveness and catastrophe for a cuddling session. It’s calculated as Oscar bait, but the bait has been poisoned by opportunism and feigned sensitivity.”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?