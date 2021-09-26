‘A Christmas Carol’ becomes first holiday show to win at Tony Awards

“A Christmas Carol” has won a whopping five Tony Awards. It swept the design categories for plays, winning costume, lighting, scenic and sound. It also prevailed for Best Score. This marks the first time a Christmas themed production has ever won at the Tonys. So not only is it the first Christmas-time winner, it’s the first such play to take home multiple awards!

This latest adaptation of Charles Dickens classic novel was written by Jack Thorne (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) and directed by Matthew Warchus. The cast featured Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge, a role that his father George C. Scott played to great acclaim in a film version. Additional cast members included Andrea Martin as the Ghost of Christmas Past, LaChanze as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Dashiell Eaves as Bob Crachitt. The play was nominated for a total of five Tony Awards.

Other holiday themed shows have become Tony nominees, but until now none had succeeded in actually winning. The most successful of the bunch is arguably “A Christmas Story” which was nominated for Best Musical in 2013. It netted additional nominations in Original Score for composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and in Book of a Musical for author Joseph Robinette.

In other years, a stage adaptation of Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” (2016) was a success at Roundabout Theatre Company. It managed a Choreography nomination for Denis Jones. The 2009 production of “White Christmas,” another Berlin tuner, nabbed nominations for Randy Skinner in Best Choreography and Larry Blank in Best Orchestrations.

