‘A Teacher’ becomes most-watched FX on Hulu series: Golden Globes, are you paying attention?

Based on series creator Hannah Fidell‘s 2013 film of the same name, “A Teacher” has become FX on Hulu‘s most-watched original series, surpassing both the regular sci-fi thriller “Devs” and fact-based miniseries “Mrs. America.”

Having premiered on Nov. 10, the 10-part miniseries ranked as the No. 1 show on Hulu for five of the eight weeks during its run and also attracted the most new subscribers to Hulu of any FX on Hulu exclusive series. The audience ratings for it was +42% higher than FX’s freshman comedy series “Dave,” which was FX’s most-watched show on Hulu and the highest rated comedy series in FX history.

Starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson, the series explores the complexities and consequences of a predatory relationship between Claire Wilson, a 32-year-old teacher at a suburban Texas high school and her 17-year-old student, Eric Walker.

In addition to creating the series, Fidell serves as the writer, director and executive producer. Mara, Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman of Aggregate Films, Louise Shore and Danny Brocklehurst also executive produce the series, which is produced by FX Productions.

Between its high viewership and its Best New Scripted Series nomination at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, “A Teacher” has been building momentum en route to the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, which will be announced on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, next week. Could we see it make a dent in the limited series/TV movie races? See Golden Globe odds.

