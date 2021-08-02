African American Film Critics Association gives 3rd annual TV honors to ‘Queen Sugar,’ ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Underground Railroad’ and more

The African-American Film Critics Association has been celebrating the best in cinema for more than a decade, but this year marks the organization’s third foray into television with their AAFCA TV Honors. Scroll down for this year’s complete list of honorees.

“Queen Sugar” was named Best Drama, though Best Actor and Best Actress prizes were claimed by Emmy nominees Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett, both for their work on “Lovecraft Country.” Another Emmy nominee, “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” is AAFCA’s choice for Best Comedy, while “The Underground Railroad” takes Best Limited Series and Best Director for Barry Jenkins.

AAFCA co-founder and president Gil Robertson said in a statement, “This year’s honorees reflect a healthy variety of content that is not only entertaining but also mirrors the diversity of storytelling within the Black community. The TV Honors jury recognizes a multitude of voices, both emerging and established, whose work attests to the heterogeneity of the Black experience. We, at AAFCA, are excited by these winners, as well as the previously announced Special Achievement honorees, because we are most hopeful that the vast array of offerings this year point to a permanent shift in the quality and depth of storytelling capturing the Black experience on television.”

The awards will be presented during a ceremony to be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021. It will take place at the California Yacht Club in Marina Del Rey, and full COVID vaccination will be required at an event whose guest list will be reduced 50-percent from previous ceremonies in the interests of safety. Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community,” “Black Lady Sketch Show”) has been tapped to host.

Best Actress

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country,” HBO

Best Actor

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country,” HBO

Best Drama

“Queen Sugar,” OWN

Best Comedy

“A Black Lady Sketch Show,” HBO

Best New Show

“The Equalizer,” CBS

Best Limited Series

“The Underground Railroad,” Amazon Prime Video

Best Docuseries

“Exterminate All the Brutes,” HBO

“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America,” Netflix

Best Writing

“Queen Sugar,” OWN

Best Director

Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad,” Amazon Prime Video

Best Movie

“Sylvie’s Love,” Amazon Prime Video

