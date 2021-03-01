Aaron Sorkin ties record with third Golden Globe screenplay win

Aaron Sorkin probably needs to consider clearing another shelf in his house. The prolific writer added yet another award to his already lengthy résumé during Sunday’s 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards when he took home the Globe for Best Screenplay for Netflix’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which he also directed.

With this win, Sorkin tied the record for most victories in the screenplay category at three. Only two others have that many to their name: Quentin Tarantino, who took home the Golden Globe for “Pulp Fiction” (1994), “Django Unchained” (2012) and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” last year, and Robert Bolt, who went 3-for-3 for “Doctor Zhivago” (1965), “A Man for All Seasons” (1966) and “The Mission” (1986).

Sorkin previously took home the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay for writing both “The Social Network” (2010) and “Steve Jobs” (2015) but he has been nominated in the category a total of eight times. He also received bids for penning the scripts to “A Few Good Men” (1992), “The American President” (1995), “Charlie Wilson’s War” (2007), “Moneyball” (2011, alongside Steven Zaillian), and “Molly’s Game” (2017).

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which tells the real-life story of several anti-Vietnam War protesters charged with multiple crimes, was the frontrunner to win the category all season long, leading Gold Derby’s combined odds almost from the start. Also nominated in the category were “Promising Young Woman,” by Emerald Fennell; “Nomadland,” written by Chloé Zhao; “Mank,” penned by the late Jack Fincher; and “The Father,” which was written by Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton.

Often, but certainly not always since the Globes only has one screenplay category, the winner of the Golden Globe goes on to win the Oscar. Sorkin eventually took home the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for “The Social Network,” but was not even nominated for his work on “Steve Jobs.” Currently, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” is predicted to receive a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination, and 21 Experts are predicting it to triumph. Should he prevail, Sorkin would be the 11th person in history to take home both the original and adapted screenplay honors at the Oscars.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” received five Golden Globe nominations overall. In addition to screenplay, it also earned noms for director for Sorkin, supporting actor for Sacha Baron Cohen, drama film, and original song for “Hear My Voice” for Celeste and Daniel Pemberton.

