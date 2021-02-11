Aaron Sorkin gunning to achieve what only 2 screenwriters have done at the Golden Globes

Aaron Sorkin could walk away with multiple awards this season for his work on Netflix’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” but a win for Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes on Feb. 28 would put him in an elite group. If he wins, he’ll tie the record for most victories in the category at three. Only two others have that many to their name: Quentin Tarantino, who took home the award for “Pulp Fiction” (1994), “Django Unchained” (2012) and last year for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and Robert Bolt, who went 3-for-3 for “Doctor Zhivago” (1965), “A Man for All Seasons” (1966) and “The Mission” (1986).

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which debuted on Netflix in October and tells the story of the real-life Chicago 7, who were anti-Vietnam War protesters charged with several crimes, is currently in first place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Screenplay, with 10 Experts predicting it to triumph over the competition. It’s leading “Promising Young Woman” (19/5 combined odds), written by Emerald Fennell; “Nomadland” (9/2 odds) by Chloé Zhao; “Mank” (9/2 odds), penned by the late Jack Fincher; and “The Father” (9/2 odds), which was written by Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton.

The movie received five Golden Globe nominations overall. In addition to screenplay, it also earned noms for director for Sorkin, supporting actor for Sacha Baron Cohen, drama film, and original song for “Hear My Voice” for Celeste and Daniel Pemberton.

Sorkin previously took home the Globe for Best Screenplay for writing “The Social Network” (2010) and “Steve Jobs” (2015), but he has been nominated a total of eight times in the category. He was previously nominated for penning the scripts to “A Few Good Men” (1992), “The American President” (1995), “Charlie Wilson’s War” (2007), “Moneyball” (2011, alongside Steven Zaillian), and “Molly’s Game” (2017).

Sorkin eventually went on to win the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for “The Social Network,” but he was not even nominated for his work on “Steve Jobs.” The good news is that he’s trending toward following in the former’s footsteps rather than the latter. “The Trial of the Chicago 7” is currently predicted to receive a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination when the noms are announced March 15, and 19 Experts are predicting it to triumph. Should he prevail, Sorkin would be the 11th person in history to take home both the original and adapted screenplay honors at the Academy Awards.

