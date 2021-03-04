AARP Movies for Grownups Awards Winners: ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday,’ Aaron Sorkin (x 2), Sophia Loren …

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Sophia Loren (“The Life Ahead”) and Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) are among the winners of the 2021 AARP Movies for Grownups Awards. For the past two decades, these kudos have promoted films for grownups by grownups, fighting for the 50-plus audience and industry ageism. They now also recognize achievements in television.

Hoda Kotb of NBC’s “The Today Show” and “Today with Hoda & Jenna” will host the virtual ceremony on March 28 on PBS’ “Great Performances.” Highlights of the two-hour show are slated to include Kotb’s interview with Career Achievement recipient George Clooney and speeches by many of the other winners.

Best Picture: “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Actress: Sophia Loren, “The Life Ahead”

Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Best Supporting Actress: Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Best Supporting Actor: Demian Bichir, “Land”

Best Director: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Screenwriter: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Intergenerational Picture: “Minari”

Best Buddy Picture: “Da 5 Bloods”

Best Time Capsule: “Mank”

Best Grownup Love Story: “Supernova”

Best Documentary: “A Secret Love”

Best International Film: “Collective” (Romania)

Best Actress (TV): Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Actor (TV): Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True”

Best TV Series: “This Is Us”

Best TV Movie/Limited Series “The Queen’s Gambit”

