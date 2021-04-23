‘Nomadland’ and ‘Ma Rainey’ predicted to win the most Oscars, 2 Best Picture nominees will be shutout

According to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, “Nomadland” will be the big winner when the 2021 Academy Awards are handed out on Sunday night, April 25. We’re betting on it to win a leading four categories including Best Picture, but the motion picture academy has confounded our expectations several times in recent years. Will this year give us another upset? Scroll down for our complete predictions in all 23 categories, listed by film.

In addition to Best Picture, “Nomadland” is forecast to win Best Director (Chloe Zhao), Best Adapted Screenplay (also for Zhao) and Best Cinematography. But the only one of those races that doesn’t seem closely contested is Best Director, where Zhao is going in with victories at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, Directors Guild Awards, BAFTA Awards, and a swath of regional critics awards. So keep an eye out for a number of potential surprises.

We’re predicting five of the other seven nominees for Best Picture will win at least one Oscar: “Promising Young Woman (Actress for Carey Mulligan, Original Screenplay), “Sound of Metal” (Film Editing and Sound) “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Supporting Actor for Daniel Kaluuya), “Minari” (Supporting Actress for Yuh-Jung Youn) and “Mank” (Production Design). That leaves just two for which we’re anticipating a shutout: “The Father” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Take that with a grain of salt, though, because “The Father” is a close second in our odds for Best Actor (Anthony Hopkins) and Best Adapted Screenplay (both of which it won at the BAFTAs), while “Trial” is within striking distance for Picture, Original Screenplay, and Film Editing. So it could be feast or famine for those films depending on which way the wind happened to be blowing when academy members were marking their ballots. How many categories do you think we’re right about? See our predictions by film below, and make or update your own predictions here before awards go out on Sunday night.

“NOMADLAND”

Best Picture

Best Director — Chloe Zhao

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Cinematography

“MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”

Best Actor — Chadwick Boseman

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN”

Best Actress — Carey Mulligan

Best Original Screenplay

“SOUL”

Best Animated Feature

Best Score

“SOUND OF METAL”

Best Film Editing

Best Sound

“ANOTHER ROUND”

Best International Feature

“IF ANYTHING HAPPENS I LOVE YOU”

Best Animated Short

“JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH”

Best Supporting Actor — Daniel Kaluuya

“A LOVE SONG FOR LATASHA”

Best Documentary Short

“MANK”

Best Production Design”

“MINARI”

Best Supporting Actress — Yuh-Jung Youn

“MY OCTOPUS TEACHER”

Best Documentary Feature

“ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI”

Best Song — “Speak Now”

“TENET”

Best Visual Effects

“TWO DISTANT STRANGERS”

Best Live Action Short

