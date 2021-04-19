Academy of Country Music Awards 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Experts, Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Marcos for the top score of 70% when predicting the 2021 Academy of Country Music winners on Sunday. He is just ahead of a large group of people at 60% and has a great score of 5,433 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Almost 500 people worldwide predicted these ACM champs announced on a Nashville ceremony hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton. Top winners were Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Dan and Shay and Chris Stapleton. Our top scorer got seven out of ten categories correct.

SEEthe full list of ACM Awards 2021 winners

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our seven Gold Derby Editors predicting, there is a tie at 50% for Riley Chow and Daniel Montgomery. I am next at 40% and then Matt Noble is at 30%. Marcus Dixon, Zach Laws and Paul Sheehan picked eight categories at 50% each. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscars winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions