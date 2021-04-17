ACE Eddie Awards 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Experts, Editors and Users

Congratulations to our Expert Clayton Davis (from Variety) for the top score of 80% when predicting the 2021 ACE Eddie Awards winners on Saturday. He is actually tied at that percentage with two other Gold Derby Users — KeithDudzik and ConnorFortin04 — but has the better score of 10,550 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

A total of 938 people worldwide predicted these editing champs announced on a virtual ceremony from Los Angeles. Top film winners were “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Palm Springs,” “My Octopus Teacher” and “Soul.” TV champs included “Better Call Saul,” “Ozark,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Ted Lasso.” Our top scorers got eight out of ten categories correct.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Matt Noble is first at 60%. Up next at 50% each are Marcus Dixon, Zach Laws, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery and myself. Following at 40% are Riley Chow, Christopher Rosen and Paul Sheehan. Joyce Eng is at 30%. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Davis, Eng and Rosen, two Experts made predictions. Tariq Khan (Fox TV) is at 60% and Peter Travers (ABC) is at 40%. See Experts’ scores.

