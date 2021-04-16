ACE Eddie Awards preview: Will Oscar nominees for Best Film Editing win here first?

The American Cinema Editors guild, which hands out its awards on April 17, has a good track record as a preview of the Oscar winner for Best Picture (18 out of the last 30) and a great one for forecasting who will win the Film Editing Oscar (22 of the last 30). Not surprisingly, it is also fairly prescient when it comes to predicting the five Film Editing Oscar slots. Four of this year’s Academy Awards nominees contend for this cutting prize; “The Father” was snubbed by the American Cinema Editors.

The ACE Eddie Awards divide their prizes for editing between dramas and comedies/musicals. Oscar nominees “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” contend here in the drama race, which is rounded out by “Mank” and “Minari.” Facing off on the comedy side against Oscar nominee “Promising Young Woman” are “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “I Care a Lot,” “On the Rocks” and “Palm Springs.”

In 1992, the Eddies went from three to five nominees (matching that of the Oscars) and in 2000 it split the award in two, with five nominees for each of drama and comedy/musical. Over the past 28 years, 124 of the 140 Oscar nominees for Film Editing had first reaped a Golden Eddie bid; that makes for an accuracy rate of 89%.

The Golden Eddie winners will be revealed in a virtual ceremony on April 17, which is two days after final voting for the 93rd Academy Awards starts. Oscar watchers are sure to be watching as they are keenly aware that the American Cinema Editors has a proven track record as one of the best indicators of which film takes home the Best Picture Oscar.

Since 1990, the film that came up with one of the ACEs went on to win the top prize at the Academy Awards 18 times, including last year’s winner for best drama editing, “Parasite.” And in nine of the 12 years when the ACE barometer was wrong, at least one of the Eddie champs was a contender for Best Picture. In 2019, both ACE winners — the drama “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the comedy “The Favourite” — numbered among the Best Picture nominees to lose the top Oscar to “Green Book.”

In 2008 neither of the Eddie winners — The Bourne Ultimatum” nor “Sweeney Todd” — made the final five contenders for Best Picture at the Oscars, and in 2000 the same fate befell “The Matrix” and “Being John Malkovich.” And prior to the split, 1990 ACE winner “Glory” was shut out of the Best Picture line-up.

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)

“Mank,” Kirk Baxter, ACE

“Minari,” Harry Yoon, ACE

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“Sound of Metal,” Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

“The Trial of Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten, ACE

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” James Thomas, Craig Alpert, ACE, Mike Giambra

“I Care a Lot,” Mark Eckersley, ACE

“On The Rocks,” Sarah Flack, ACE

“Palm Springs,” Matthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler

“Promising Young Woman,” Frédéric Thoraval

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

“The Croods: A New Age,” James Ryan, ACE

“Onward,” Catherine Apple

“Over the Moon,” Edie Ichioka, ACE

“Soul,” Kevin Nolting, ACE

“Wolfwalkers,” Darragh Byrne, Richie Cody, Darren Holmes, ACE

Best Edited Documentary (Feature)

“All In: The Fight for Democracy,” Nancy Novack

“Dick Johnson is Dead,” Nels Bangerter

“The Dissident,” Scott D. Hanson, James Leche, Wyatt Rogowski, Avner Shiloah

“My Octopus Teacher,” Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm

“The Social Dilemma,” Davis Coombe

Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical)

“Beastie Boys Story,” Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Zoe Schack

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart,” Derek Boonstra, Robert A. Martinez

“The Last Dance” – “Episode I,” Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, Ben Sozanski, ACE

“Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult” – “Exposed,” Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Alex Jablonski, Gillian McCarthy, Matthew Moul, Chris A. Peterson, ACE

