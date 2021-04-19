ACM Awards 2021: Luke Bryan wins Entertainer of the Year in absentia due to COVID-19, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett also prevail

Luke Bryan surprised us by winning Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards for the third time, following his victories in 2013 and 2015. He had been scheduled to perform at the event, where he would have been able to accept the award in-person, but his recent diagnosis with COVID-19 prevented his attendance, leading him to give his thanks over webcam instead. Check out the complete list of winners here.

Bryan’s victory came as a surprise to most of our users who made their predictions in our predictions center. He hadn’t won in six years, and he only had one other nomination this year, Album of the Year for “Born Here Live Here Die Here.” He upset Eric Church, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and last year’s victor Thomas Rhett. But the ACMs spread the wealth in other categories.

Rhett won Male Artist of the Year for the third time in five years following his triumphs in 2017 and 2019. Stapleton claimed Album of the Year for “Starting Over,” which was his third victory in that category in six years following “Traveller” (2016) and “From A Room: Volume 1” (2018).

Elsewhere, Maren Morris doubled up with victories for Female Artist of the Year (her second in a row) and Song of the Year (“The Bones”). Also claiming two trophies were Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, who won both Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year for their collaboration “I Hope You’re Happy Now”; those awards also went posthumously to producer Busbee, who died of brain cancer in 2019.

Winning one award apiece were Dan and Shay (Duo of the Year), Old Dominion (Group of the Year), and in categories announced before Sunday night’s show, Jimmie Allen (New Male Artist of the Year), Gabby Barrett (New Female Artist of the Year), and Kane Brown (Video of the Year for “Worldwide Beautiful”). What did you think of the results?

