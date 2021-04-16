2021 ACM Awards predictions in 10 categories: Our official odds for Academy of Country Music Awards

The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards will be handed out on Sunday night, April 18, to the best songs, albums, and artists of the year in the country music industry. But who will those winners be? Gold Derby users have been predicting the results ever since the nominations were announced in February. Scroll down to see our racetrack odds in 10 categories based on the combined predictions of those users, with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton led the nominations with six bids apiece. Morris is up for Female Artist of the Year, Group of the Year (as a member of The Highwomen), Single of the Year (“The Bones”), Song of the Year (as both artist and songwriter for “The Bones”), and Video of the Year (“Better Than We Found It”). Despite being tied as the nominations leader, though, she’s not nominated for Entertainer of the Year.

Stapleton is nominated for that prize, in addition to bids for Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (as artist and producer of “Starting Over”), and Song of the Year (as artist and songwriter of the title track from “Starting Over”). Stapleton vies for Entertainer of the Year in an all-male field that also includes Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, and last year’s winner Thomas Rhett. The victory for Rhett in 2020 was an unprecedented tie with Carrie Underwood, but Underwood was snubbed from the top category this year.

Do you agree with our forecasts for who will win? Check out our odds below, and make or update your own predictions here before the winners are announced this weekend.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs — 17/5

Thomas Rhett — 19/5

Eric Church — 4/1

Chris Stapleton — 9/2

Luke Bryan — 9/2

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Maren Morris — 16/5

Miranda Lambert — 19/5

Ashley McBryde — 9/2

Kelsea Ballerini — 9/2

Carly Pearce — 9/2

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton — 17/5

Luke Combs — 37/10

Thomas Rhett — 4/1

Eric Church — 9/2

Dierks Bentley — 9/2

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne — 82/25

Dan and Shay — 37/10

Maddie and Tae — 9/2

Brooks and Dunn — 9/2

Florida Georgia Line — 9/2

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion — 82/25

The Highwomen — 19/5

Lady A — 4/1

Little Big Town — 9/2

The Cadillac Three — 9/2

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over” — 82/25

Ashley McBryde, “Never Will” — 19/5

Luke Bryan, “Born Here Live Here Die Here” — 9/2

Brothers Osborne, “Skeletons” — 9/2

Kane Brown, “Mixtape Vol. 1” — 9/2

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Maren Morris, “The Bones” — 16/5

Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird” — 39/10

Gabby Barrett, “I Hope” — 4/1

Ingrid Andress, “More Hearts Than Mine” — 9/2

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” — 9/2

SONG OF THE YEAR

Maren Morris, “The Bones” — 82/25

Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird” — 39/10

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over” — 4/1

Old Dominion, “Some People Do” — 9/2

Ashley McBryde, “One Night Standards” — 9/2

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Mirannda Lambert, “Bluebird” — 11/2

Carrie Underwood and John Legend, “Hallelujah” — 13/2

Maren Morris, “Better Than We Found It” — 13/2

Kane Brown, “Worldwide Beautiful” — 7/1

Dierks Bentley, “Gone” — 7/1

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce and Lee Bride, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” — 6/1

Thomas Rhett feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban, “Be a Light” — 13/2

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, “Nobody But You” — 15/2

Luke Combs feat. Eric Church, “Does to Me” — 17/2

Keith Urban and Pink, “One Too Many” — 19/2

Hardy feat. Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, “One Beer” — 11/1

