Adele message to son on her new album ’30’: ‘Why I chose to dismantle his entire life’

Adele has made a career out of singing about heartbreak, and her new album “30” will be no exception, as she explained in her recent interview with Vogue Magazine. But while she drew inspiration from her recent divorce from entrepreneur Simon Konecki, she also wanted to express how the split affected her as a mother to their son Angelo, who was born in 2012.

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his 20s or 30s, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness,” Adele explained to Vogue. “It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”

It has been six years since Adele’s last album, “25,” which was a blockbuster of massive proportions. It was certified 11-times platinum in the US, and not only was it the number-one album of 2016 on the year-end Billboard 200, it was also one of Billboard’s top 20 albums of the entire decade. Its success was rivaled only by the album that preceded it, “21,” which was certified 14-times platinum and ranked as Billboard’s number-one album of the decade. So expectations for her new material are high to say the least.

Adele is also an industry darling. At the Grammys she has been nominated 18 times in her career thus far, and she has only ever lost three times. In fact, she’s undefeated in her last 13 nominations; she hasn’t lost a single category since 2010. Her victories include Album of the Year prizes for both “21″ and “25,” which makes her one of only two women ever to win that award multiple times as a lead artist (Taylor Swift is the other). That second victory was controversial though, as Adele herself admitted while accepting the award that it should’ve gone to Beyonce‘s “Lemonade.”

Will she continue her winning streak? The eligibility period for the 2022 Grammys ended on September 30, so Adele will have to wait until 2023 to collect more trophies from the recording academy. But judging from her track record, I don’t think that’s going to be a problem.

