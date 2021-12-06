Adele (’30’) stays on top of Billboard 200 albums chart, but it’s beginning to look a lot like ‘Christmas’

After it debuted with the biggest commercial week of 2021, it’s no surprise that Adele‘s “30” remains on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week of November 26 through December 2. It’s her second straight week on top. But quickly rising under her are holiday albums making rapid December ascents as Christmas approaches. Read more about this week’s chart here.

SEEEverything to know about Grammys 2022

“30” was way down in its second week, dropping 66% from its remarkable 839,000 equivalent album units to 288,000 based on a combination of traditional album sales, individual track sales, and online streams on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. In its first week, sales accounted for a remarkable 692,000 of its album units total, which in a single week made it the bestselling album of the enitre year. It added another 225,000 this week in sales, 61,000 in streaming units, and 2,000 in track units.

Taylor Swift‘s “Taylor’s Version” re-recording of “Red” holds steady at number-two for a second week with 102,000 units. But after her we’re seeing the annual resurgence of holiday music. Michael Buble‘s 2011 album “Christmas” rises six spots to number-three with 59,000 units; it returns to the top 10 every year, but this year it has the added benefit of a recently released 10th anniversary edition, plus a new television special airing December 6. Then Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Sour” rebounds four spots back to number-four with 48,000 units. Rounding out the top five is Drake‘s “Certified Lover Boy,” also with around 48,000 units.

But Christmastime is here at number-10 too: Vince Guaraldi Trio‘s iconic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack soars 11 spots from number-21 last week, matching its all-time best position — and December has only just begun.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?