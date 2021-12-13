Adele keeps Christmas at bay for a 3rd week on Billboard 200 albums chart and 7th week on Hot 100 singles chart

As Christmas playlists continue their usual December boom on streaming platforms and on the radio, Adele nevertheless maintains her hold on the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart and the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for the tracking week that ended on December 9. Read more on Billboard.com.

Adele’s “30” remains at number-one for the third week in a row on the Billboard 200 with 193,000 equivalent album units based on combined album sales, track sales, and online streaming performance. That’s down 33% from last week, but it’s still the best third week for any album since Drake‘s “Scorpion” more than three years ago. And “30” has some breathing room from the holiday onslaught. Taylor Swift‘s re-recorded “Red” maintains its number-two position, while Polo G‘s deluxe addition of “Hall of Fame” jumps to number-three.

Michael Buble‘s “Christmas” actually dropped a spot to number-four this week despite an increase in album units. But it’s not the only holiday recording in the top 10. Mariah Carey‘s 1994 collection “Merry Christmas” rises to number eight, and the 1965 “Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack reaches a new all-time high at number-nine.

On the Hot 100, Adele’s “Easy on Me” is number-one for the seventh total week, but holiday hits are looking even more dangerous there. Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” rises one spot to number-two, and it has eventually reached number-one for the last two years, so watch out. But that’s not the only holiday cheer as Christmas songs make up half of this week’s top 10. Joining “All I Want for Christmas” are Brenda Lee‘s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (number-three), Burl Ives‘s “A Holly Jolly Christmas” (number-five), Bobby Helms‘s “Jingle Bell Rock” (number-six), and Andy Williams‘s “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” (number-10).

And Christmas is still almost two weeks away, so I wouldn’t expect holiday songs to go easy on Adele in the coming weeks.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?