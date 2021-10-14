Adele (‘Easy on Me’): Watch video for her first new single in 5 years

In this era of streaming, EPs, mixtapes, and myriad collaborations, it’s rare for an artist at the top of her game like Adele to take several years off without even a new single. But good things come to those who wait. Watch the music video for “Easy on Me” above.

“Easy on Me” is the lead single from Adele’s new album “30,” which is scheduled for release on November 19. It was produced and co-written by Greg Kurstin, an eight-time Grammy winner for his work with a wide range of artists. His credits include hit singles like Kelly Clarkson‘s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” Sia‘s “Chandelier,” and Adele’s previous blockbuster hit “Hello,” for which he won Record of the Year and Song of the Year. He has also claimed Producer of the Year twice (2017-2018). His eclectic work also includes collaborations with Halsey, Maren Morris, Beck, Foo Fighters, and Twenty One Pilots, among others.

The music video reunites Adele with Canadian director Xavier Dolan, who earned an MTV Video Music Award nomination for directing and editing “Hello.” The 32-year-old is already a filmmaking veteran, who premiered his first feature film “I Killed My Mother” at the Cannes Film Festival in 2009, when he was only 20; three of his films have competed for the top prize at Cannes, the Palme d’Or, in addition to three Cesar Award victories in France. That’s a pretty remarkable pedigree. Does “Easy on Me” reach the high bar Adele has set for herself over the years? Let us know in our poll below, and join the discussion on this and more with your fellow music fans in our forums.

