Oscar frontrunners dominate AFI Top 10 list of the best American-made movies

The AFI announced its annual list of the Top 10 American-made movies of the year on Wednesday and nine of its choices — “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “West Side Story” — number among our 10 frontrunners for Best Picture at the Oscars.

Our leading Academy Awards contender — “Belfast” — was ineligible because the American Film Institute only considers homegrown films. However, it is to be feted with a special award at the January 7 ceremony.

The AFI list is rounded out by”tick, tick…BOOM!,” which sit just outside of our top 10 list of likeliest nominees for Best Picture at the Oscars.

The AFI has a strong track record at previewing the Best Picture line-up at the Academy Awards. Since the academy expanded that category in 2010, the AFI has previewed 85 of the 94 nominees that were American-made; that translates into a 90% success rate.

The AFI jury included Lee Isaac Chung, Liz Hannah, Anjelica Huston and Ed Zwick plus renowned film historians Annette Insdorf, L.S. Kim, Akira Mizuta Lippit, Leonard Maltin, Ellen Seiter and Robert Thompson. They considered the following criteria when determining the honor roll of 10 American films:

Best advance the art of the moving image;

enhance the rich cultural heritage of America’s art form;

inspire audiences and artists alike; and

make a mark on American society.

