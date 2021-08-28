41% of ‘AGT’ fans think magician Klek Entos was ‘robbed’ of a spot in next week’s semifinals [POLL RESULTS]

Klek Entos, one of the creepiest magicians to ever grace the “America’s Got Talent” stage, was eliminated during the Quarterfinals 3 results show and fans are not happy. Of the five acts who were eliminated this week, Klek received the most support (41%) from viewers in our recent poll that asked who was “robbed” of a spot in next week’s semifinals. His closest competitor was wildcard singer Storm Large, who lost the judges’ save to UniCircle Flow by only one vote. Here are the complete poll results:

41% — Klek Entos (magician)

31% — Storm Large (singer)

21% — Keith Apicary (dancer)

5% — ANICA (singer)

2% — The Curtis Family C-Notes (band)

Is Simon Cowell to blame for Klek’s early elimination? Remember, the cranky British judge pushed his red X during the silent magician’s live performance because he felt it was taking too long to get going. “It just took a long time to get there,” Simon explained. “It’s a little bit like when you go to a coffee shop and you really want a cappuccino and the guy or girl just takes forever to make the bloody coffee? That’s kind of what it felt like. And it wasn’t a great ending.”

“Yes it was!” Howie Mandel fired back at his co-judge. “I totally disagree with Simon. I think that sometimes it’s worth waiting for, an amazing ending like this. You’re like a horror film mixed with Darci Lynne. Because you don’t see your lips moving, that’s what I’m saying. I think it’s scary, dramatic and a great story, and I think great magic. I loved what you did. I give you a standing ovation.”

As for the other judges, Heidi Klum called Klek’s performance “super strange and super creepy” and Sofia Vergara, who was part of the act, said she didn’t enjoy it because she was “afraid of what was gonna happen.”

In case you missed Klek’s live performance (watch below), he instructed Sofia to randomly point to a head shot out of a book of apparent burn victims. The one she picked just so happened to be the arsonist, who then magically apparated on the stage. The ghost let out a blood-curdling scream and was pulled backward by an invisible force. At the end of the act, Klek declared via voice-over, “We are all haunted by ghosts from our past — regrets, grief or secrets buried deep within. So, what haunts you?”

