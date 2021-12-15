Will Alana Haim and Rachel Zegler both make the Best Actress Oscar cut for their film debuts?

A star is born — twice over. Alana Haim and Rachel Zegler have turned in breakout performances in their film debuts, “Licorice Pizza” and “West Side Story,” respectively. Now can either of them — or both — score a Best Actress Oscar nomination?

Haim’s and Zegler’s paths to knocking at the Oscars’ door are completely different. Haim was already an established, Grammy-nominated musician with her two older sisters and Haim bandmates Este and Danielle (who also appear in “Licorice Pizza” along with their parents) by the time Paul Thomas Anderson, who had directed several Haim music videos, cast her as Alana Kane in his ’70s-set tale of teenage love and infatuation. Her naturalistic performance and chemistry with Cooper Hoffman have won her critical praise and the National Board of Review Award for Best Breakthrough Performance, shared with Hoffman. Since “Licorice Pizza” first screened last month, Haim has risen to eighth place in the Best Actress odds as she seeks to become the latest musician-turned-actress to earn an Oscar nomination, just like one of her potential rivals, Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”), did three years ago with “A Star Is Born.”

Zegler is a more traditional film debutante: a young discovery who happens to be a triple threat. Now 20, Zegler was a 17-year-old star of her high school productions and YouTuber when she was cast as Maria in Steven Spielberg‘s remake of the beloved musical, beating out 30,000 applicants. She gets to show off her superb singing and dancing chops in the film and has already won Best Actress at NBR. While “West Side Story’s” release was delayed for a year because of the pandemic, Zegler stayed booked and busy, landing a part in the upcoming “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and the title role in the live-action adaptation of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Following her NBR victory, she has climbed to seventh place in the odds and perhaps will soon overtake her idol Gaga, who is in fifth behind Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) and Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”).

Numerous performers have been nominated for their film debuts across all four categories. In Best Actress, Andra Day made the cut last year for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (the singer had a voice role in 2017’s “Cars 3,” but “Billie Holiday” was her live-action acting debut) and two years before that, Yalitza Aparicio scored a bid for “Roma.” However, only once has two newcomers garnered Best Actress nominations in the same year: when Shirley Booth won for “Come Back, Little Sheba” (1952) over fellow Broadway star Julie Harris (“The Member of the Wedding”). Both had reprised their famous stage roles in the film versions of their respective plays.

With the Best Actress race stacked with big names and former nominees and winners, it will be a tall order for Haim and Zegler to make the final five. But working in both of their favors is that they arguably have the strongest overall films in the mix as “Licorice Pizza” and “West Side Story” are the most acclaimed Best Picture players this side of “The Power of the Dog.” “West Side Story,” in particular, is a contender across the board with its crafts and could very well be the nomination leader.

If either or both make it in, winning is another hill to climb. Just four film debutantes have won Best Actress: Booth, Julie Andrews (1964’s “Mary Poppins”), Barbra Streisand (1968’s “Funny Girl”) and Marlee Matlin (1986’s “Children of a Lesser God”).

