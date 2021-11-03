‘Alter Ego’ exclusive: Grimes calls Wolfgang Champagne the ‘absurdest’ performer on the show [WATCH]

“You are the surrealist, absurdist performer that we have,” says “Alter Ego” judge Grimes while critiquing contestant Wolfgang Champagne (Wolfie) on the upcoming “Head to Heads Night 3” episode of Fox’s reality TV competition. “I don’t really know how to take that,” Wolfie fires back. “But I’ll take absurd. Better than ugly!” Watch the “Alter Ego” exclusive preview for Season 1, Episode 7 above.

The singing digital avatar is voiced by 60-year old Dallas native Matthew Lord, but Grimes and her co-panelists will.i.am, Alanis Morissette and Nick Lachey don’t know that yet. “I actually think it’s time to bring back the opera,” Grimes continues while bantering back and forth with Wolfie. “Let’s do popera,” he responds without missing a beat. “How do you like that?”

“Alter Ego” is an American music competition hosted by Rocsi Diaz that premiered on September 22, 2021. Contestants sing backstage while motion capture technology creates digital avatars that appear in their place on stage, making the singers completely anonymous to the judges. Night 3 of the head-to-heads will feature four contestants, including Wolfie, battling it out for two spots in the next round. Night 1 of the head-to-heads showed Safara defeating Nevaeh King and Dipper Scott taking out Phoenix Embers. On Night 2 Seven reigned supreme over Siren while Queen Dynamite got the better of Aster.

The World Series pre-empted the competition last week, but Episode 7 will air on Wednesday, November 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The eight contestants who have yet to compete in the head-to-heads include Wolfie, Misty Rose, The Loverboy, Night Journey, St. Luna, Kingston Sol, Fern and Orlando Deville. At the conclusion of each head-to-head the loser’s true identity is revealed to the judges as they join their digital avatar on stage for one final performance. Do you think Wolfie has what it takes advance to the next round or will the opera-singing alter ego be outshined by the competition?