‘Alter Ego’ series premiere recap: Searching for a digital pop star

Imagine if “The Masked Singer” costumes were computer generated. That is the idea of “Alter Ego,” a new reality competition series that starts on FOX right after the season 6 premiere of “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday, September 22. Over the course of the next 10 weeks, “Alter Ego” will showcase a score of singers from around the country who will be singing back stage while animated avatars appear in front of judges Grimes, Nick Lachey, Alanis Morissette and will.i.am.

9:00 p.m. — Host Rocsi Diaz tells us that for the first time in their lives, these singers will be judged solely on their talent. The competition for the $100,000 grand prize starts now!

9:10 p.m. — Tonight’s first alter ego is named Queen Dynamite and the judges are a little tripped out to be interacting with her in real time. Queen Dynamite explains that when she is her normal self she’s a mother who has been singing since she was a child. She became pregnant at age 18 and her life took some unexpected paths. After giving up her dreams, this is Queen Dynamite’s second chance. Behind the scenes we see Queen Dynamite’s real name is Dasharra and she’s a 31-year old from Rochester, New York. Tonight Queen Dynamite is singing “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan and this avatar is a power house! I’m impressed by the clarity and range of her voice. This is a great way to kick off this competition and the judges are pumped. Will said if she sang half as good as she did he would still be impressed. Alanis compliments Queen Dynamite’s massive register and says she’s “born to be here.” Grimes says her voice would do well in all sorts of genres and that will take her far. Nick calls it a “rock star performance.” Queen Dynamite now takes her place on the Diamond to see if she will automatically advance to the next round. In order to do so, she’ll have to hold that spot all night, hoping another alter ego doesn’t take her place.

9:20 p.m. — The second alter ego of the night is Dipper Scott. About eight years ago he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and the pain has stopped him from performing. Now he feels ready to pursue his dream. We learn that Dipper’s real name is Jake and he’s a 28-year old from Charlotte, North Carolina. Jake says that Dipper Scott doesn’t have Crohn’s disease and has no limitations. Tonight he sings “Unsteady” by X Ambassadors. Dipper has a punk look and is full of tattoos that actually move around on his arm, which is sort of cool. Vocally, he’s got more chops than I was actually expecting. There’s a singer-songwriter vibe about him and Dipper not only has some good power, but a nice falsetto as well. He’s voice is more in tune with what’s on the radio today, but I still don’t think he’s a match for Queen Dynamite. Nick says Dipper made everything seem effortless. Alanis could listen to his voice all day long. But was it enough to knock Queen Dynamite off the diamond? Alanis, Nick and Grimes all vote for Dipper and that’s enough for him to replace Queen Dynamite on the diamond. Queen Dynamite still has a chance to be saved by the audience later tonight.

9:30 p.m. — The third alter ego is Bernie Burns and he admits that in real life he’s a very shy person. This will give him an opportunity to show the world how he would like to be seen. He’s buttoned up with suspenders, a bowtie and a dress shirt, but still has some flare. Behind the scenes we find out Bernie’s real name is Erny, a 17-year old from New York City. He’s an old soul with a baby face and he thinks he needs this alter ego for people to take him seriously. He’s a crooner who idolizes Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. Tonight Bernie Burns is singing “Haven’t Met You Yet” by Michael Buble. Bernie Burns has a beautiful voice, but the way he annunciates certain words is a bit distracting. I love that towards the end of his performance his pants and bowtie light on fire, that’s something a real person can’t do! That was a fun performance, but let’s see what the judges think. Nick feels like Bernie could have been the fifth member of 98 Degrees, but he could have laid it back even more. After giving it some thought, the judges keep Dipper Scott on the diamond and Bernie Burns will have to get through with the audience vote.

9:40 p.m. — Tonight’s fourth alter ego is Misty Rose. Misty’s real name is Samaera and she’s a 21-year old from Holbrook, New York. Samaera loves music, but she also considers herself a technical guru and this alter ego allows her to combine her love for both. Samaera is a singer-songwriter and she wants Misty Rose to be an extension of herself, which means funky blue hair and some sassy swagger. Tonight Misty Rose is singing “Levitating” by Dua Lipa and she instantly impresses the judges with her attitude and her pop, radio-ready voice. Grimes looks especially taken by this silky smooth songstress, calling her the most distinctly modern performance so far. But can Misty Rose knock Dipper Scott off the diamond? Not quite. Although Will gave his vote to Misty Rose, Dipper holds strong with votes from Nick, Grimes and Alanis.

9:50 p.m. — The final audition of the night is from alter ego Seven. He’s got a mohawk that looks like tentacles and Seven says this experience allows him to be who he is with confidence. Behind the scenes we learn Seven’s real name is Kyara, a 28-year old from Toronto who has a naturally low voice. Because of this she has been misgendered by people her entire life. She was bullied a lot for having a deep voice and she has never known where she fit in. As Seven, she feels confident and not afraid to take chances. Seven is singing “Take Me to Church” by Hozier and he has a great, distinct tone that the judges seem enamored with. I have to say, Kyara is the first artist tonight I feel would be better off as herself rather than this alter ego. She’s a beautiful woman and with a voice like this she could be absolutely mesmerizing to watch on stage, unlike any other artist. Grimes says Seven has one of the most original voices she’s heard, but Will thinks Seven sounds nervous. Seven starts to cry and we can even see tears streaming down the face of the alter ego! This is wild. But will Seven take Dipper Scott’s place on the diamond? Grimes hoped so, but the other judges keep Dipper on the diamond.

9:52 p.m. — The judges kept Dipper Scott on the diamond, which means he will automatically move on to the head-to-head round. Now the in-studio audience will vote for their favorite alter ego. Their top two picks will move on to the head-to-heads and it will be up to the judges to decide which of the remaining singers stays in the competition.

9:59 p.m. — The audience votes have been counted and Rocsi reveals that the two alter egos advancing to the next round are Queen Dynamite and Seven. Unfortunately that means Bernie Burns and Misty Rose are in the bottom two. The judges now vote for who should stay. Will announces that the judges will put Misty Rose through to the next round because of her universal pop appeal. That means Bernie Burns has been eliminated and will now reveal his true identity. The reveal is done within a performance of “The Best is Yet To Come” by Frank Sinatra, and halfway through the performance Erny comes out in a tuxedo and performs alongside his alter ego. This is really cool! The judges give Erny a standing ovation and can’t believe he’s just 17 years old. They give some final encouraging words, saying that Erny doesn’t need Bernie Burns to be cool and handsome. That wraps up this first audition round of “Alter Ego.”

