‘Alter Ego’ season 1 episode 2 recap: Searching for a digital pop star

Previously, on “Alter Ego”! Five unlikely singers gave voice to an alter ego of their own, with four impressing the judges and audience enough to move forward. Bernie Burns was eliminated and revealed to be Erny, a 17-year old crooner from New York. The top performer of the night was Dipper Scott, who was saved by the judges after securing his spot atop the safety diamond. Which alter ego will impress the judges most tonight? And who will be sent packing? Let’s go!

Follow along with our minute-by-minute “Alter Ego” Season 1 Episode 2 recap below.

8:00 p.m. — Host Rocsi Diaz introduces the judges and tonight’s first alter ego, The Loverboy. It’s been a long journey for him to get here. He tried music one way, but things didn’t work out the way he wanted them to. This is his second shot to have his voice heard across the world. We find out that Loverboy is actually a man named Anthony, a 34-year old from New York. He had a record deal in 2018, but became pigeonholed as a R&B singer. The deal fell through and now Anthony hopes to show the world the rock star he always wanted to be, as Loverboy.

8:08 p.m. — Singing “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi, Loverboy works the stage and the audience seems to be having a good time. He nails the climax of the song, getting a nice reaction from Will. Nick loves the tone of his voice and Alanis wants to know if it’s okay to have a crush on an alter ego. Grimes calls him the “optimistic future.” Since Loverboy is first up tonight, he automatically advances to the diamond. That’s the only place that will guarantee an alter ego’s safety, while the other four contestants are at the mercy of the audience.

8:20 p.m. — Next up is Mariah, a 26-year old from Arizona who has created her alter ego, Safara. She wants to be able to sing without being judged on her appearance. Having an alter ego gives her a chance to show her soul and gives her the confidence she doesn’t have in real life. Being the next generation superstar would be a symbol of support from the world that she’s good enough. Safara is singing “Good as Hell” by Lizzo and impresses the judges with her vocal range and power. Alanis says any nerves that seemed to be there disappeared about halfway through the performance. Nick says, “Keep doing your thing.” But did she knock Loverboy off the diamond? Yes! She sweeps the judges off their feet with her shy giggles and takes her spot on the diamond.

8:30 p.m. — Tonight’s third performer is Wolfgang Champagne, who insists the judges can call him Wolfy. He’s actually a werewolf, but not a big one. This guy is a character and he’s got the judges laughing. Wolfgang is actually a 60-year old truck driver named Matthew from Dallas, Texas. He was a musician 20 years ago, but after 9/11 his gigs were being cancelled and he had to make a career shift to be able to pay the bills. Winning alter ego would make him feel relevant as a singer and allow him to quit driving trucks. Tonight Wolfgang is singing “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion, which is not what I was expecting. Once it kicks in, I realize this is the opera version from Il Divo. Okay Wolfy! This is a fun twist, but I am not in love with the vocal. I prefer both Loveryboy and Safara to Wolfgang. Sorry Wolfy! Nick says that voice was the last thing he expected to happen. Grimes calls it “one of the weirdest things she’s ever seen,” and assures him that’s a compliment. But will Wolfgang take hold of the diamond? No. The judges prefer Safara. But Wolfy wins the personality award! I bet he will be voted through later.

8:40 p.m. — The next alter ego is Ky and his ultimate dream has always been to be in a boyband. Ky’s real name is Kobe and he’s a 23-year old from Wisconsin. Kobe doesn’t think he has the look it takes to make it in a boyband, but with his alter ego Ky, perhaps he can get the industry’s attention. Kobe builds fans in a factory and if he were to win “Alter Ego” it would help him support his family. I like Ky’s blue flame mohawk that moves like fire on top of his head. Ky has no problem telling Nick that his favorite boyband is Backstreet Boys, sorry Nick! Tonight Ky is singing a song from his favorite group, “Larger Than Life.” He’s definitely got the moves down and he sounds like he could be in a boyband, but there’s just one problem. This is a solo competition. Ky was fun, but Safara remains on the diamond.

8:50 p.m. — The next alter ego is Aster and she is voiced by Kaylee, a 20-year old from Nashville. Kaylee never felt like she had what it took to make it in Nashville and she’s intimidated by all of the talent there. She hopes she can showcase her talent as Aster with more confidence. Aster is Kaylee’s birth flower and it also means star. Will she become a star tonight? She’s singing “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves. Wow, really great voice. This is a beautiful song to showcase those country intricacies. Alanis says Aster’s voice overtook her, which makes her even more curious about Aster’s true identity. But is it enough to knock Safara off the diamond? It is a split decision. Will votes for Safara, but Alanis, Grimes and Nick vote Aster onto the diamond. So Aster automatically advances to the next round!

8:59 p.m. — It’s now time to find out which three singers will join Safara in the next round. Automatically advancing with the audience vote are Wolfgang Champagne and Safara! That means the judges will now have to decide between Loverboy and Ky. I would definitely pick Loverboy. The judges agree with me. That means Ky will perform once more with Kobe joining him on stage to reveal himself to the judges. I love this part! Ky begins singing “Bye Bye Bye” by NSYNC and Kobe soon joins him. It’s a fun performance and the judges give Kobe a standing ovation. Kobe has learned he can be confident even without an alter ego. Aww. That’s a wrap for episode 2!

