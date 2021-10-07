‘Alter Ego’ season 1 episode 4 recap: The last 5 auditions divide judges will.i.am., Alanis Morissette, Grimes and Nick Lachey

Previously, on “Alter Ego“! Five camera shy singers gave it their all disguised as colorful alter egos, with four impressing the judges and audience enough to move forward. The Dawn Majesty was eliminated and revealed to be Kaleia Ayelett, a 43-year old from Orlando. The top performer of the night was St. Luna, who was saved by the judges after securing her spot atop the safety diamond. Which alter ego will impress the judges most tonight? And who will be sent packing? Let’s go!

Follow along with our minute-by-minute “Alter Ego” Season 1 Episode 4 recap below.

8:00 p.m. — Host Rocsi Diaz introduces judges will.i.am, Alanis Morissette, Grimes and Nick Lachey. Tonight they will weigh in on the final five auditions of the season.

8:05 p.m. — Up first is Orlando Deville, who says he has the voice for soul and the face for tech support. He’s convinced if he looked like Justin Timberlake he wouldn’t be where he is today. Orlando’s real name is Chase and, yes, he’s from Orlando, Florida. Chase’s alter ego Orlando looks like a gold-plated Justin Timberlake and is cool as a cucumber.

8:07 p.m. — Orlando is singing “I Wish” by Stevie Wonder which draws an immediate reaction of respect from Will. He definitely has a soulful voice and is a lot of fun to watch on stage. Alanis loves how Orlando moves and enjoys the cocky alter ego. Nick believes in him and thinks Orlando Deville owns the stage. As the first performer of the night, Orlando will automatically take the spot on the diamond…for now.

8:13 p.m. — Next up is Fern who is voiced by Mia, an 18-year old from Rochester, New York. She has been diagnosed with Tourette syndrome and hopes her alter ego will allow her to shed her insecurities and own the stage. This performance is a “love letter” to all of those people watching with Tourette syndrome.

8:18 p.m. — Tonight Fern is singing “Love Me Like You Do” by Ellie Goulding. Her vocal clarity is beautiful and she almost sounds like a Broadway star without being overly theatrical in her performance. Her butterfly wings allow her to literally soar on stage, which is fun for the audience. Grimes enjoys the unique character in her voice. Nick thinks Fern has more power than he expected. The judges aren’t unanimous, but Fern advances to the diamond. Orlando Deville will have to hope the audience or judges save him later.

8:25 p.m. — Tonight’s third alter ego is Siren. She’s got fins on her wrists and her hair is the ocean and she says she’s going for a “wavy look.” I like her already! Siren is voiced by Mama Yaya, a 30-year old from Chicago. She doesn’t feel like her looks allow her to fit into the music industry and this alter ego allows her to focus on her craft and deliver.

8:28 p.m. — Siren is singing “I Put a Spell on You” by Nina Simone. She’s got a sexy, jazzy voice which is unlike the artists we’ve heard so far this season. When she hits the climax of the song she really shows off her range, which the judges seem to love. She’s my favorite of the night so far, but what do the judges think? They start with a standing ovation, which is exciting. Nick says Siren put a spell on everyone in the room. Alanis says listening to Siren sing is like watching someone paint. Siren unanimously takes Siren’s place on the diamond.

8:34 p.m. — Wylie is up next and he’s a country singer voiced by Milton, a 30-year old from Forrest City, Arkansas. Milton has been singing the Delta blues since he was about six years old. Record labels have attempted to sign him as a rapper, but his heart is in country music. As a Black man, Milton has struggled to break through as a country artist. This alter ego will allow him to sing the music he loves without being pre-judged by his appearance.

8:38 p.m. — Wylie is singing “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn. This is a fun song that makes the audience smile. Wylie is a talented vocalist with some sexy dance moves. I’m not sure this song shows the full potential of his voice, but he’s definitely an entertainer. Will says he never thought he would see someone that sounds like his uncle, air-humping and singing a country song. As fun as it was, the judges don’t think Wylie deserves a spot on the diamond.

8:45 p.m. — The last alter ego to audition is Phoenix Embers, who has a hot pink flaming afro and hopes to inspire her three young daughters at home. Phoenix is voiced by Danielle, a 39-year old from Roseville, California. The stay-at-home mom threw out her dreams of singing, but her husband demanded she give it another shot. With her alter ego she is allowed to be fearless and inspire other mothers who want to go after their dreams.

8:48 p.m. — Phoenix Embers is singing “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar. It’s a fun rendition of this 80’s pop/rock classic but her voice doesn’t quite stand out as much as others tonight. But what she lacks in vocal originality she might make up for with sheer power and stage presence. Will seems to really be feeling her stage presence. The judges give Phoenix a standing ovation and Alanis says she “took it to another level.” The judges think it over and decide to keep Siren on the diamond, but they aren’t unanimous as Will votes for Phoenix.

8:59 p.m. — Siren has automatically advanced by winning the coveted spot on the diamond. Now the studio audience will vote to save their favorite two performers. The performers with the most votes are Phoenix Embers and Fern. That means Orlando Deville and Wylie are in the bottom two. The power is now in the hands of the judges. After talking it over, they have decided to save Orlando Deville. Wylie has been eliminated. He gives a farewell performance of “Check Yes or No” by George Strait. Milton Patton soon takes over, proving he has the same sexy hip gyrations as Wylie. Milton says he enjoyed being Wylie because nobody can judge him by skin color. He thanks Wylie for the opportunity to sing in front of the world.