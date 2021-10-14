‘Alter Ego’ season 1 episode 5 recap: Head to Heads begin

Previously, on “Alter Ego“! The final five camera shy singers to audition it their all disguised as colorful alter egos, with four impressing the judges and audience enough to move forward. Wylie was eliminated and revealed to be Milton, a 30-year old from Forrest City, Arkansas. The 16 remaining contenders will now go up against each other. Eight will face off on October 13 with the other eight doing battle on October 20.

Follow along with our minute-by-minute “Alter Ego” Season 1 Episode 5 recap below.

8:00 p.m. — Host Rocsi Diaz introduces judges will.i.am, Alanis Morissette, Grimes and Nick Lachey. Tonight they will weigh in on the first sing-offs of the season.

8:10 p.m. — Tonight the competition goes to a whole new level with a spot in the semi-finals at stake. Competing in the first head to head is Nevaeh King vs. Safara. Nick says they both have amazing talent and super fun personalities. The judges are curious to see how the singer embody their alter ego and they are looking for the full package. Nevaeh is up first singing “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor. It’s a diva classic and even though she is voiced by a man, the judges have no idea and love her classy persona and powerful voice. Will thinks Nevaeh embodied her alter ego and compliments her energy. Grimes would like to hear her sing a more modern song since they’re looking for tomorrow’s superstar.

8:25 p.m. — It’s time to see what Safara has to offer and she’s singing “Diamonds” by Rihanna. This is definitely a more modern performance compared to Nevaeh and her vocals are on point. Will is so impressed that he gives Safara a standing ovation. Grimes loves her awkward personality, Nick compliments her comfort on the stage, Will calls the performance “superb,” and Alanis hopes to hear her again with a more subtle song. The judges deliberate and decide the winner of this head to head is Safara by a vote of 3-1. Will was the sole vote for Navaeh.

8:30 p.m. — Navaeh King gives one more farewell performance of “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion. The judges’ jaws hit the floor when they see a man walk out on stage belting out these huge diva notes. They finally meet Jay Miah, the voice behind Navaeh King. He says he enjoyed not being judged for his high voice and he is happy to embrace his inner goddess.

8:40 p.m. — The next head to head competition is Phoenix Embers vs. Dipper Scott. Grimes calls them two powerful rockers who put their hearts and souls into each performance. This matchup could be brutal! Dipper is up first singing “Believer” by Imagine Dragons. Will loves Dipper’s voice and the judges look entranced by this performance. I was hoping he would take it up another octave, but Dipper did enough to get the judges on their feet. Grimes says Dipper is her favorite performer on the show, Nick doesn’t understand why he’s not a superstar already, Alanis thinks he’s an incredible superstar and Will just says, “Hell yeah.”

8:55 p.m. — Phoenix Embers is up next singing “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus. This is a more vocally dynamic performance, but the judges be swayed in her favor? Nick says Phoenix’s vocals came in like a wrecking ball, Will calls it “wow wow sauce,” Alanis says “Wrecking Ball” is one of her top 20 songs of all times and gives Phoenix a triple thumbs up and Grimes digs her personality. The judges deliberate and vote 3-1 to save Dipper Scott. Alanis was the only vote for Phoenix, who has now been eliminated.

8:59 p.m. — Phoenix Embers is in tears but pulls herself together for a final performance of “I’m the Only One” by Melissa Etheridge. Midway through the performance Danielle Cetani emerges as the voice behind Phoenix. Danielle says she gave up singing a few years ago and was inspired by this last chance to go after her dreams. Nick tells her to take this renewed sense of what music means to her with her. Alanis looks forward to seeing Danielle’s next chapter. That’s a wrap for tonight. Congrats to Safara and Dipper Scott for advancing to the semifinals!