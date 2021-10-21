‘Alter Ego’ season 1 episode 6 recap: Head to Heads continue with two singers leaving judges deadlocked

The head-to-heads continued on “Alter Ego” on Tuesday night with four more contestants singing their hearts out as digital avatars. Judges will.i.am, Alanis Morissette, Grimes and Nick Lachey decided which two should move forward in the competition and which two would be forced to reveal their true identities.

Here are the alter egos still in contention to become America’s first digital superstar: Aster, Dipper Scott, Fern, Kingston Sol, The Loverboy, Misty Rose, Night Journey, Orlando Deville, Queen Dynamite, Safara, Seven, Siren, St. Luna and Wolfgang Champagne.

Follow along with our minute-by-minute "Alter Ego" Season 1 Episode 6 recap below.

9:00 p.m. — Previously, on “Alter Ego“! The head-to-heads kicked off with four camera-shy singers giving it their all as digital avatars. Safara defeated Nevaeh King while Dipper Scott took out Phoenix Embers. Nevaeh was revealed to be Jay Miah, a 32-year old from Tampa Bay, Florida and Phoenix’s identity was outed as Danielle Cetani, a 39-year old from Roseville, California. Which four alter egos took the stage on October 20?

9:10 p.m. — The first head-to-head of the night will feature Siren vs. Seven. The opening performance is from Seven singing “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish. The judges have no idea a woman is behind this seductive man’s voice. This was a wise song choice for Seven’s vocal range because it allows the character to show layers and emotion without having to reach those power notes other contestants hit. The judges give Seven a standing ovation and Nick calls it a “Top 3” performance. Grimes considers “perfect’ and says Seven could win the competition.

9:15 p.m. — Siren is up next singing “I’m Going Down” by Mary J. Blige. This is the polar opposite of Seven’s performance because she is giving pure diva power, range and riffs. Siren is clearly one of the most talented vocalists in the competition, but is that what the judges are looking for? Will can hardly contain himself as Siren sings up and down the scale before getting a full standing ovation from all the judges. Alanis calls the whole performance “superstardom” and Grimes thinks it was “exceptionally perfect.”

9:30 p.m. — After two fantastic performances it’s time to find out who the judges will send into the semifinals and who they will send home. Nick and Will both vote for Siren, but Alanis and Grimes want Seven to continue. That means the audience will decide. After the studio audience vote, Seven wins by just four votes! That means Siren has been eliminated and Nick can’t believe it. Siren gives a farewell performance of “Rise Up” by Andra Day and is soon joined by her true self, Mama Yaya, a 30-year old from Chicago. Mama Yaya says Siren has been a great shield for her because she’s a plus-sized woman and it’s not easy to make it in the music industry.

9:40 p.m. — The next head-to-head is Aster vs. Queen Dynamite. Aster is up first singing “Complicated” by Avril Lavigne. The green beauty belts out this pop/rock classic with a live guitar player accompanying her on stage. This is a solid performance, but it lacks the emotion we saw from the previous two. Luckily, she’s not up against them! I do like the angst in her voice though. I notice the judges stay seated while they applaud Aster and Nick noted a few “pitchy” moments. Will thinks she rushed through the song too much and seems more intrigued by Aster’s belt than her voice. Grimes says with the right song Aster would have what it takes to be the next digital superstar.

9:50 p.m. — Queen Dynamite has taken the stage and she’s singing “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa. She has a sexy presence and exudes confidence with her fluid vocal ability. This is a fun performance, but the judges don’t look terribly impressed. I don’t think Queen Dynamite or Aster could have beaten out Siren so they may be questioning the pairings at this point. Queen Dynamite finishes things up and the judges once again remain seated. Will knows Queen was holding back some of her power. Alanis compliments her tasteful, elegant vocals.

9:59 p.m. — It’s time for the judges to vote another performer into the semifinals and send the other packing. The judges all think Aster faltered tonight and unanimously vote to send Queen Dynamite up to the diamond. Aster then gives a farewell performance of “Always Remember Us This Way” by Lady Gaga and is soon joined by her true self, Kaylee Franzen, a 20-year old from Nashville. Kaylee says she wanted to be able to perform without the fear of what she looks like and she’s excited to take what she’s learned from that out into the real world.