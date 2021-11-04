‘Alter Ego’ season 1 episode 7 recap: Head to Heads Night 3 includes the ‘absurdist’ performance so far

The head-to-heads continued on “Alter Ego” on Wednesday with four more contestants singing their hearts out as digital avatars. Judges will.i.am, Alanis Morissette, Grimes and Nick Lachey decide which two move forward in the competition and which two are forced to reveal their true identities.

Rocsi Diaz hosts the groundbreaking singing competition. Night 1 of the head-to-heads concluded with Safara defeating Nevaeh King and Dipper Scott taking out Phoenix Embers. On Night 2 Seven reigned supreme over Siren while Queen Dynamite got the better of Aster.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Alter Ego” recap of Season 1, Episode 7 to find out what happened on November 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on Fox’s new reality TV show, whether or not you agree with the judges’ decisions and who you think will ultimately become the first digital superstar to emerge from “Alter Ego.”

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Alter Ego” live blog for the most recent updates.

9:10 p.m. — The first head-to-head of the night will feature The Loverboy vs. Wolfgang Champagne. Alanis says the alter ego that blends personality with performance will come out on top. Wolfie is up first with a performance of “Unbreak My Heart” by Il Divo. He is struggling with the lower notes and just doesn’t sound very good tonight. When he hits those big operatic notes he sounds much better, but it’s all a little awkward. The audience loves him though! Grimes calls him the “absurdist” performer on the show and suggests they bring back opera. Wolfie wants to create “popera”! The judges give him pretty positive comments overall.

9:20 p.m. — Next up is The Loverboy singing “Toxic” by Britney Spears. This definitely feels like a more futuristic performance and I like the rock arrangement on this pop classic. The Loverboy also has that sexy, rocker stage presence that just adds a little excitement. Grimes calls it one of the weakest vocal performances they’ve seen all season, but he made great creative decisions. She doesn’t really care about the vocals in a digital pop star. Nick disagrees with Grimes and can’t appreciate The Loverboy if he continues to sing like that. Alanis asks the band to bring up the key and has The Loverboy sing again, live on the spot, in a new key. They love his adjustments, but his actual performance was a disappointment.

9:30 p.m. — The Loverboy or Wolfgang Champagne? Who will advance in the competition and who will be eliminated? The judges have deliberated and are ready to announce their decisions. By a vote of 3-1, Wolfgang is the winner of this head-to-head. Alanis was the only judge who wanted to see more of The Loverboy. Before he goes, The Loverboy gives a farewell performance of “I Want You to Want Me” by Cheap Trick. Anthony Flammia, a 34-year old from Yonkers, New York joins his digital avatar on stage and reveals himself to the judges. Anthony says this show has brought his music to another level and will.i.am even offers to bring him into the studio to mentor him as a producer.

9:40 p.m. — The next head-to-head of the night is Misty Rose vs. Fern. Prior to their performances, will.i.am says there is only room for one pop princess in this competition so they have to see which alter ego is stronger. Fern is up first singing “You and I” by Lady Gaga. She has a flirtatious interaction with a man in the audience while she belts out the pop hit on stage. This is a solid performance! As she hits the final chorus she even starts flapping her wings and flies into the air. Alanis thinks Fern took a big step forward from her last performance, but Grimes doesn’t feel like she knows who Fern is.

9:50 p.m. — It’s time for Misty Rose to strut her stuff and she’s singing “Woman” by Kesha for a spot on that diamond. Misty Rose performs with a lot more confidence than Fern and really knows what type of performer she wants to be. She loves performing as an alter ego and it shows. Her voice isn’t outstanding, but it’s good enough to get a party started. Grimes gets popstar energy from Misty Rose and really enjoyed the performance. Nick says she has great command of her alter ego and Will calls her performance “stellar.”

9:59 p.m. — Has Misty Rose or Fern won this head-to-head? They judges have thought it over and decide that the alter ego advancing to the next round is Misty Rose. Once again, Alanis was the lone vote for Fern. For her last performance, Fern sings “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri and is soon joined by her real identity, Mia Cherise Hall, an 18-year old from Rochester, New York. Mia gets a standing ovation from the judges and says she’s “super duper grateful” to be there. Fern allowed Mia to not be preconceived as a “weirdo.” Aww, sad to see her go but I think the judges made the right call. That’s a wrap for tonight!