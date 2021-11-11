‘Alter Ego’ season 1 episode 8 recap: 2 more singers sent home on ‘Last Night of Head to Heads’

The head-to-heads concluded on “Alter Ego” on Wednesday with the last four contestants singing their hearts out as digital avatars. Judges will.i.am, Alanis Morissette, Grimes and Nick Lachey decide which two move forward in the competition and which two are forced to reveal their true identities.

Rocsi Diaz hosts the groundbreaking singing competition. Night 1 of the head-to-heads concluded with Safara defeating Nevaeh King and Dipper Scott taking out Phoenix Embers. On Night 2 Seven reigned supreme over Siren while Queen Dynamite got the better of Aster. On Night 3, Wolfgang Champagne bested The Loverboy and Misty Rose triumphed over Fern.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Alter Ego” recap of Season 1, Episode 8 to find out what happened on November 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on Fox’s new reality TV show, whether or not you agree with the judges’ decisions and who you think will ultimately become the first digital superstar to emerge from “Alter Ego.”

9:00 p.m. — Tonight on “Alter Ego the head-to-head matchups continue. Four more contestants give it their all backstage as their alter egos perform onstage and fight for their right to move on to the semifinal round, a shot at the $100,000 grand prize and a chance to be mentored by the superstar panel of judges. Only one can be the digital superstar of our next generation. Let’s go!

9:10 p.m. — The first head-to-head is Orlando Deville vs. Kingston Sol. Orlando is up first singing “Hard to Handle” by Otis Redding. He shows off some hip-swiveling dance moves to accompany his soulful vocals. The man has swagger! That split though! Nick feels a growth in Orlando and thinks tonight’s performance is his best. Will says Orlando is transporting us to a wonderful land of imagination.

9:20 p.m. — Kingston is up next singing “High Hopes” by Panic! At the Disco. I like the relaxed, island vibe of Kingston but I’m wondering if this performance is just a little too laid back? Alanis was surprised by the song choice and the arrangement. Grimes isn’t sure if this performance was better than his initial audition, but she’s intrigued by Kingston as an artist. Nick didn’t like tonight’s performance as much as he wanted to.

9:30 p.m. — The results are in for Orlando Deville vs. Kingston Sol. Grimes and Will have voted for Kingston, but Nick and Alanis give the edge to Orlando. With a deadlocked panel, the studio audience will vote for who takes their place on the diamond. After a quick vote, the winner of this head-to-head is Orlando Deville! Before saying goodbye for good, Kingston gives a farewell performance of “Let it Go” by James Bay. Partway through the song Kingston is joined by his true identity, James Paek, a 35-year old from Fullerton, California. James says that when he grow up listening to the radio in the 1990’s, none of the superstars looked like him. Part of his journey on this show is to show the world that Asian-Americans have a space in music.

9:40 p.m. — The next head-to-head battle of the night will be St. Luna vs. Night Journey. St. Luna is up first singing “Shallow” by Lady Gaga. This is a song we’ve heard over and over in talent shows over the last few years, so this is a tall order. She sounds good, but nothing too different from what I’ve heard from countless other artists recently. Nick thinks St. Luna’s vibe is “one great package.” Will thinks she has the visuals and talent to take her career to the next level. Alanis didn’t feel any emotional connection to St. Luna’s performance.

9:50 p.m. — Night Journey is up next singing “Wolves” by Selena Gomez. She has a cool avatar, but vocally she’s just not as exciting as some of the other competitors. Will her overall artistry be enough for the judges to select her? Grimes likes the slight “messiness” in her voice in exchange for more character. Night Journey is Grimes’ favorite contestant and the judge makes a bold statement, telling the contestant, “I think you should win.” Will loves her emotional connection to the songs she sings. Nick thinks Night Journey is mysterious and captivating.

9:59 p.m. — The results are in for St. Luna vs. Night Journey. Nick votes for St. Luna, but Grimes, Alanis and Will all give the edge to Night Journey, so Night Journey will advance to the diamond! St. Luna sings a farewell performance of “I Try” by Macy Gray and is joined by her true identity, Sarah Isen, a 21-year old from Los Angeles. Sarah says she is constantly pulled back and forth between the world of music and the world of science, for which she earned a degree from UCLA. Hopefully she can manage to utilize both sides of herself in the future! That’s a wrap for tonight’s head-to-heads. Next week the competition will continue with “The Semi-Finals Part 1.”