‘Alter Ego’ season 1 episode 9 recap: ‘The Semi-Finals Part 1’

The first of the two”Alter Ego” semi-finals aired on November 17 with four of the remaining eight contestants singing their hearts out as digital avatars. Judges will.i.am, Alanis Morissette, Grimes and Nick Lachey decide which two move forward in the competition and which two are forced to reveal their true identities.

Rocsi Diaz hosts the groundbreaking singing competition. Night 1 of the head-to-heads concluded with Safara defeating Nevaeh King and Dipper Scott taking out Phoenix Embers. On Night 2 Seven reigned supreme over Siren while Queen Dynamite got the better of Aster. On Night 3 Wolfgang Champagne bested The Loverboy and Misty Rose triumphed over Fern. And on Night 4 Orlando Deville prevailed over Kingston Sol while Night Journey edged out St. Luna.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Alter Ego” recap of Season 1, Episode 9 to find out what happened on November 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on Fox’s new reality TV show, whether or not you agree with the judges’ decisions and who you think will ultimately become the first digital superstar to emerge from “Alter Ego.”

SEE All recaps for ‘Alter Ego’ Season 1

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Alter Ego” live blog for the most recent updates.

9:00 p.m. — Tonight the journey to find the next generation’s digital superstar continues as the first four semi-finalists and their customized alter egos hit the stage to impress the judges and studio audience. Two will move on to the finale and two will reveal their true selves. Who has what it takes to get one step closer to winning $100,000? The semi-finals start now!

9:08 p.m. — The first singer of the night is Misty Rose. She loves pushing the limits and will perform in roller skates tonight. Singing “Bang Bang” by Jessie J, Misty skates around the stage while belting out the popular hit. This is definitely an upgraded performance and her vocals don’t seem to be suffering from the extra movement. The judges give her a standing ovation and the audience goes wild. Nick says, “Perfect use of technology, perfect use of creativity and a great voice.” Misty says she wants to be the next digital pop superstar. The judges place her on the diamond…for now.

9:17 p.m. — Next up is Wolfgang Champagne. He is shocked that he’s still here and feels like he just woke up from a coma. He is a trained opera singer, but at 60 years old he’s still chasing his dreams. Hoping to retire from his full-time job as a truck driver, Wolfgang is singing “Creep” by Radiohead. He’s a charming character with a fun personality, I just don’t really like his voice that much. Things do get somewhat better for him as he reaches the chorus, but he’s no match for Misty Rose. At least he has the studio audience on his side! Grimes calls it an “emotionally evocative performance.” Wolfgang’s reviews are generally positive, but the judges keep Misty on the diamond. Wolfie will have to hope the audience votes him into the finale later tonight.

9:28 p.m. — The third performer tonight is Queen Dynamite. Her mind will be blown if she reaches the finals. She hopes Queen Dynamite exudes female empowerment. More than anything, she wants to inspire her kids to never give up on their dreams. Tonight Queen is singing “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross. She has a great voice, but the judges aren’t always thrilled with throwback songs. I do like the disco balls hovering all around her though! Alanis has noticed an evolution in Queen Dynamite with each of her performances, but she won’t replace Misty on the diamond.

9:40 p.m. — Last up tonight is Night Journey. She feels more pressure going into this round than she has before. Growing up she always had depression and as she got older it progressed into bi-polar. She credits music for saving her life. Night Journey has given her the ability to see light in the dark. She wants her music to be for all the people who feel lost in the world. Tonight she’s singing “Who Will Save Your Soul” by Jewel, but it’s got a harder edge to it than the original. I don’t care for her voice at all, but she’s got a cool avatar! At the end of the day, it’s all about what the judges think and they give her a standing ovation. Alanis thinks Night Journey integrates everything and she’s here for it. Both Grimes and Alanis vote to place Night Journey on the diamond, but Will and Nick prevent it from happening. That means Misty Rose will automatically advance to the finale!

9:50 p.m. — The audience votes for which avatar will become the second finalist. The alter ego receiving the fewest votes and going home right now is Queen Dynamite. That means Wolfgang Champagne and Night Journey are safe for now. Before she goes, Queen Dynamite sings “Last Dance” by Donna Summer and is joined on stage with her true self, Dasharra Bridges, a 31-year old from Atlanta. Dasharra says Queen Dynamite has brought her a lot of piece and joy and allowed Dasharra to believe in herself again.

9:59 p.m. — It is now up to the judges to save either Wolfgang Champagne or Night Journey. The alter ego they save will move on to the finale with Misty Rose. The one they choose not to save will be eliminated today. Grimes votes for Night Journey. Nick votes for Wolfie. Will votes for Night Journey. Alanis votes for Night Journey. That means Night Journey has advanced to the finale! Sadly for Wolfgang Champagne, he has been eliminated. But before he goes, he agrees to sing one last time with his true identity. Wolfie’s swan song is “Your Song” by Elton John and he’s joined by his true identity, Matthew Lord, a 60-year old from Dallas. The judge and audience give him a fond farewell and howl as he journeys off into the distance. That’s a wrap for this first semi-final!