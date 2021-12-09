‘Alter Ego’ season 1 finale recap: Did Seven, Night Journey, Dipper Scott or Misty Rose become first digital superstar? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The Season 1 finale of “Alter Ego” aired on December 8 with four finalists singing their hearts out to become the next generation’s first digital superstar. Judges will.i.am, Alanis Morissette, Grimes and Nick Lachey decided which one deserved the $100,000 grand prize and the chance to be mentored by the superstar panel.

Rocsi Diaz hosts the groundbreaking singing competition that uses motion capture technology to create digital avatars in place of the real human singers onstage. In Week 9 Misty Rose secured her spot in the finale by remaining on the diamond while the studio audience and judges voted in Night Journey. In Week 10 it was Dipper Scott who sailed into the finale by securing his place on the diamond while Seven advanced after the studio audience and judges voted. Which of these four has what it takes to win it all?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “Alter Ego” recap of Season 1, Episode 11 to find out what happened on December 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on Fox’s new reality TV show, whether or not you agree with the judges’ decisions and who you think deserved to be named the first digital superstar to emerge from “Alter Ego.”

9:00 p.m. — Just 11 weeks ago, four singers started the journey of a lifetime by using state-of-the-art technology to become the performers they’ve always wanted to be. Tonight one of these alter egos will become the world’s first digital superstar. Who will win the $100,000 grand prize and the chance to be mentored by the panel of superstar judges? Let’s find out!

9:04 p.m. — First up tonight is Seven. This alter ego is voiced by Kyara Tetreault, a 28-year from Toronto. Kyara was bullied a lot as a kid for having a deep voice. Being on this show has shown her the importance of believing in herself. The experience has changed how she views herself. Just because she sounds different, doesn’t mean she’s less worthy to be who she wants to be, which is an artist. To win $100,000 and make a record would be one of the most exciting experiences of her life. She believes Seven will bring people together.

9:08 p.m. — Tonight Seven is singing “House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals. It’s got an alternative arrangement, which puts a new spin on this classic. It’s a dark interpretation and midway through the performance, Seven multiplies into several versions of themselves. It’s enough to earn a standing ovation from the judges before Nick calls it “as close to perfection as I’ve seen this entire season.” Seven says when they first arrived they weren’t sure what they were capable of doing. They’ve gone through this entire journey here and they’ve grown from the inside out. will.i.am says reimaging the classic song takes a highly skilled, emotional creature. Grimes says when someone makes a cover sound like a new song it’s a “true mark of an artist.”

9:13 p.m. — The next finalist to perform is Misty Rose. This alter ego is voiced by Samaera Hirsch, a 21-year old from New Orleans. The more Samaera embodies the traits of Misty Rose, she feels like they have morphed into one. She was the first person on the show to hold her spot on the diamond for an entire episode. Winning “Alter Ego” would mean Samaera ended up where she was supposed to be and that’s on stage. Misty Rose is going to make an impression on the world and she says we’re in for a surprise!

9:17 p.m. — Tonight Misty Rose is singing “One Last Time” by Ariana Grande. She begins singing from a large swing before putting her feet to the floor for a dance routine. She has a crew of backup dancers to add to the excitement of this performance and you can always count on Misty Rose to pump up a crowd. I did notice that, unlike Seven, the judges did not give Misty Rose a standing ovation. Grimes loves the way Misty embraces her “popular girl” energy and also enjoys how well Misty uses the medium of being an alter ego, but she wasn’t as moved by Misty Rose as she was last time. Nick applauds her for “going big.”

9:21 p.m. — The next finalist to perform is Dipper Scott. This alter ego is voiced by Jake Thomsen, a 28-year old from Charlotte. Finding success in music has been difficult for Jacob, who has been diagnosed with a debilitating autoimmune disease called Crohn’s disease. Dipper doesn’t have Crohn’s disease or any limitations. This experience has changed Jacob and pushed him further than he thought he could go. With his “Alter Ego” he can inspire other people with physical, chronic illnesses to pursue their dreams.

9:25 p.m. — Tonight Dipper Scott is singing “All I Want” by Kodaline. It’s a simple ballad that shows off his beautiful tone as he’s backed up by a band on the stage. The emotional performance brings the judges to their feet and Alanis is in tears. She says despite Dipper’s circumstances, he gets up on stage every time and rips it up. will.i.am is inspired by Dipper’s story and says whether Dipper wins or not, he will personally help the singer with those medical bills he mentioned earlier.

9:30 p.m. — The last finalist to perform tonight is Night Journey. This alter ego is voiced by Israa Darwich, a 19-year old from Deerborn Heights, Michigan. Israa needed an alter ego because it gave her an opportunity to be a musician without being judged for anything else. Israa is Muslim and music isn’t fully supported in her religion, but because of the meaning in what she does, she believes she can change minds. Winning the show would allow people from her culture to see the beauty in music and support her because of it. Her goal is to open perspectives.

9:33 p.m. — Tonight Night Journey is singing “Scars To Your Beautiful” by Alessia Cara. She has a unique singer-songwriter tone that is instantly distinguishable, but lacks range. This is probably her best stage performance thus far and it looks like the judges are really digging this song choice. They jump to their feet with thunderous applause and Alanis says she was “blown away.” will.i.am says Night Journey has connected to the hearts of every listener watching.

9:40 p.m. — Over the break the judges decided who should be named the winner of “Alter Ego.” Now Rocsi will reveal, in no particular order, which alter ego will go home first. The first eliminated is Night Journey. For her final performance, Night Journey sings “I’m Like a Bird” by Nelly Furtado. Partway through the performance, Night Journey is joined by her true identity, Israa. Following her performance, Israa says, “This has been such a life changing experience. I’m more confident than I used to be. I’m proud to be a Lebanese, Muslim-American. This was an opportunity for me, as Night Journey, to be a musician without any prior judgment for the way that I look or for my ethnicity or my background.”

9:46 p.m. — The second alter ego leaving the competition tonight is Misty Rose. For her final performance, Misty Rose sings “Fix You” by Coldplay. Partway through the performance, Misty Rose is joined by her true identity, Samaera. Following her emotional swan song, Samaera says, “I think Misty really helped me become my truest self. I don’t know if I would be this way on stage if I hadn’t gone through the process that I did.”

9:52 p.m. — The third alter ego leaving the competition tonight is Seven. That means Dipper Scott will be crowned the next generation’s first digital superstar! But before that happens, Seven says their goodbye with a final performance of “If I Were a Boy” by Beyonce. Partway through the performance Seven is joined by her true identity, Kyara. Following her last song, Kyara says, “When I was able to come on this show it allowed me to just sing without having a gender. It made me feel free.” Grimes confesses that she voted for Seven to win the competition, but she was outvoted by will.i.am, Alanis and Nick.

9:59 p.m. — It’s now time for Dipper Scott to deliver his celebratory performance as the next generation’s first digital superstar. Singing “How to Save a Life” by The Fray, Dipper Scott is joined by his true identity, Jake. Following his performance, Jake says, “I haven’t considered myself a singer. I’m usually behind my keyboard and I’m very comfortable there. But also, I have Crohn’s disease and it’s been hard dealing with chronic illness. I did end up in the hospital my first week here and I was there for three days. I’m in pain a lot and it shows in my face, so it’s kind of nice for that to not be a distraction. But I’m managing Crohn’s right now, just to clarify, and I’m here right now. So, obviously, you can still do things when you’re sick.” Grimes says a lot of the best artists in the world have been in pain in one way or another and it read through his digital character in a “magnetic” way. Nick is glad Dipper Scott made it possible for Jake to share his incredible talent with the world. will.i.am is excited to work with Jake on his music and states once again that his offer to pay Jake’s medical bills still stands. That concludes Season 1 of “Alter Ego.” Congratulations to Dipper Scott, also known as Jake Thomsen, on becoming the next generation’s first digital superstar!