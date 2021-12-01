‘Alter Ego’ exclusive: Safara brings will.i.am to tears during emotional exchange with judges [WATCH]

“This performance means a lot to me,” says “Alter Ego” contestant, Safara, prior to taking the stage on “The Semi-Finals Part 2” episode of Fox’s reality TV competition airing December 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. “I’ve been told my whole life that I will never make it as a singer because of the way that I look. I just want to prove everybody wrong.” Watch the “Alter Ego” exclusive preview for Season 1, Episode 10 above.

The digital avatar is voiced by 26-year old Mariah Rosario, a Phoenix, Arizona native who brought judge will.i.am to tears with her emotional confession. “Well I’m so proud of you for your conviction,” he told the aspiring singer. “I stand connected and believe in the theory that music has no shape.”

“Alter Ego” is an American music competition hosted by Rocsi Diaz that premiered on September 22, 2021. Contestants sing backstage while motion capture technology creates digital avatars that appear in their place on stage, making the singers completely anonymous to judges will.i.am, Alanis Morissette, Grimes and Nick Lachey. “The Semi-Finals Part 2” will feature four contestants, including Safara, battling it out for two spots in the finale. “The Semi-Finals Part 1” showed Misty Rose and Night Journey advancing to the finale over Wolfgang Champagne and Queen Dynamite.

The Thanksgiving holiday week pre-empted the competition last week, but Episode 10 will air on Wednesday, December 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The four contestants who have yet to compete in the semi-finals include Safara, Dipper Scott, Orlando Deville and Seven. The winner of “Alter Ego” will be crowned when the Season 1 finale airs on December 8.