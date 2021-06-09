Crossover alert! Alyssa Edwards (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’) auditions for ‘America’s Got Talent’ with girl dance group

This week’s episode of “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 taught us all something very important: none of the judges watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The first act to take the stage on Tuesday night was Beyond Belief Dance, a girl dance group whose teacher was a “fearless, fabulous” drag queen named Justin. No one on “AGT” seemed to realize that Justin was actually “Drag Race” alum Alyssa Edwards, aka the sixth place finisher in Season 5 and the fifth place contender in “All Stars 2.” The Texas diva later popped up as a Lip Sync Assassin in “All Stars 5” where she battled, and lost, against ultimate winner Shea Coulee.

Alyssa explained how there’s a supportive community of moms and dads in Mesquite who both “support” and “celebrate” her. “As a very shy young little boy, dance was the only way I could find the words to express myself,” the drag queen noted. “I teach that each and every day to these kids. I’m so very proud of you all and so very honored to be standing on the stage with you guys.”

For their routine the talented tykes performed to the song “Nails, Hips, Hair, Heels” by Todrick Hall, a frequent “Drag Race” mentor/guest judge. Dressed all in black with neon accents and silver sleeves, the girls showcased their acrobatics, flexibility and drive. The judges agreed that the youngest girl was a “superstar” in the making, and when she heard that she started crying on stage because she was so excited.

All four “America’s Got Talent” judges voted Beyond Belief Dance through to the next round. Here’s what they had to say about the audition:

Simon Cowell: “I think this act was sensational. Absolutely sensational. I really loved you.”

Sofia Vergara: “I thought it was out of this world. It was perfect. I wish the song was longer because I tried to focus on each one of you. Each one of you was doing their own thing [with] different faces. I mean, I couldn’t get enough of you guys. I loved it.”

Howie Mandel: “You were fierce. Your faces — the little one there, you are a superstar, you really are. I mean, you all are. I’m excited to meet you!”

Heidi Klum: “This was absolutely incredible. You could have not done any better. I mean, even down to the nails. I see everyone has different colored nails. I’m so a stickler for detail. It was perfection.”