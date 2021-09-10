Alyssa Lopez (‘Big Brother 23’) exit interview on if she would have taken Xavier Prather to final 2: ‘I like the guy, but probably not’

Thursday night’s live double eviction episode of “Big Brother” concluded with Alyssa Lopez following Claire Rehfuss to the jury house. The 24-year old swimwear designer was put on the block next to her closest ally, Xavier Prather, by Head of Household Hannah Chaddha. After Xavier won the Power of Veto and saved himself, Hannah put Kyland Young up as the replacement nominee and Alyssa was evicted by a vote of 3-1. That was the final step in the Cookout alliance’s plan to reach the Top 6. Upon meeting host Julie Chen Moonves for her exit interview, Alyssa still had no idea the Cookout existed.

“I think if it was gonna be X it was gonna be me,” Alyssa told Julie when asked about being evicted from the game over Kyland. “That was gonna be the plan last week and unfortunately the double happened and it’s me because X killed that comp.” Prior to putting Alyssa on the block, Hannah had told her that Xavier was the target.

But did Alyssa feel betrayed by anyone this season? “I would say Hannah,” she admitted. “I really tried to play a loyal game throughout. I think everyone saw that. I really tried to help out Hannah once Derek [Xiao] left. I really thought she meant it about working together. I think Claire did a little talking right before [she left] and that’s what happened.”

With her showmance partner Christian Birkenberger evicted pre-jury, did Alyssa have any close allies besides Xavier left to work with? “Honestly no,” she revealed. “I tried every week. I did try to trust Hannah. It was really just X I told everything to. I tried to tell a few people here and there to gain more loyalty, but the Kings were always the people they’re wanting out so I should have known to just shut my mouth.”

Despite Xavier being Alyssa’s closest ally, she was no fool about his stance in the game. When asked if she would have taken him to the final two, Alyssa drew the line. “I would have taken X to the final three,” she explained. “This is an individual game, but if I took him to the final two I would have been giving him a $750,000 check. I like the guy, but probably not.”

“I’m so glad I was a part of it,” Alyssa said of her time on “Big Brother.” “I think I played the whole entire game. Always had to strategize, always had to not feel safe. I’m really proud of myself and I love this show. Just being on this show is a win for me.” Alyssa will now join Claire, Sarah Beth Steagall, Derek X. and Britini D’Angelo in the jury house.

Alyssa’s Day 65 eviction was preceded by Claire Rehfuss on Day 65, Sarah Beth Steagall on Day 58, Derek Xiao on Day 51, Britini D’Angelo on Day 44, Christian Birkenberger on Day 37, Whitney Williams on Day 30, Brent Champagne on Day 23, Brandon “Frenchie” French on Day 16 and Travis Long on Day 9. A new HOH will be crowned and nominate two more players for eviction on Sunday, September 12 on CBS.

