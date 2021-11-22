AMA Awards 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Chris for the best accuracy score of 76.67% when predicting the 2021 American Music Awards winners Sunday night. He is actually tied with three others — Matthew D. Ward, lucy and folklorevoodoo — but has the best point score of that group with 43,380 by using his two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 500 people worldwide predicted these AMA champs for a ceremony hosted by Cardi B on ABC in Los Angeles. Our top scorer got 23 out of 30 winners correct, with some difficult choices like BTS (artist and pop group), Olivia Rodrigo (new artist) and Taylor Swift (pop female artist).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our six Gold Derby Editors predicting, Rob Licuria is best at 70.00%. Daniel Montgomery is next with 66.67%. We then have Paul Sheehan at 63.33%, Marcus Dixon at 60.00%, myself at 56.67% and Joyce Eng at 38.67%. See Editors’ scores.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?