Amanda Kloots (‘Dancing with the Stars’): How the heck was she NOT safe after this heartbreaking routine? [WATCH]

Amanda Kloots has been one of the front-runners this season on “Dancing with the Stars” from the very beginning given her experience as a Broadway dancer. And for eight weeks she was consistently safe from elimination thanks to the combination of her judges’ scores and viewer votes. But that changed at the end of the “Semi-Finals,” when she landed in the bottom three for the first time and narrowly avoided the double elimination. So how did it happen tonight of all nights after she brought the ballroom to tears with her contemporary routine? Watch it above.

“The Talk” co-host’s first routine of the night was a successful attempt to redeem the tango she performed at the beginning of the season. She scored 10s from Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, and a nine from Carrie Ann Inaba, but that was only because one of Kloots’s feet accidentally left the ground for a split second (unauthorized lift!). Her total was 39 out of 40.

Then she closed the night with a contemporary routine to “Live Your Life,” a song written by her husband Nick Cordero, who died in 2020 of COVID. During her clip package she recounted playing that song as they were taking Cordero off life support, and her pro partner Alan Bersten‘s choreography even dramatized that devastating experience. She unsurprisingly received a perfect 40 out of 40 from the judges.

But then she landed in the bottom three. JoJo Siwa was at the top of the leaderboard, so it wasn’t surprising that she advanced to the finale. Iman Shumpert was also safe from elimination thanks to viewer votes even though he finished below Kloots in the judges’ scores. More surprisingly, Cody Rigsby advanced safely to the finale even though he was in last place on the judges’ leaderboard.

Continuing this season’s trend of female celebrities with unreliable fan bases, Kloots ended up at the bottom with Melora Hardin and Suni Lee. Hardin was immediately eliminated since she finished last when judges’ scores and viewer votes were combined. So the judges had to decide whether to send Kloots or Lee through to the finale. It was a unanimous decision to save Kloots, but after such a stirring performance, it’s odd that the judges had to save her in the first place.

Perhaps it was a result of her performing her contemporary routine at the very end of the night right before voting closed. If fans had more time to react to her performance, maybe they would have flooded her with votes and kept her safe. Either way, she made it to the finale. But do you think this is a bad sign for her chances to win the Mirror Ball Trophy, or will her supporters turn out in droves now that she came close to elimination?

