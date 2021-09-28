Amanda Kloots (‘Dancing with the Stars’) paid tribute to Nick Cordero by dancing to a song close to their hearts [WATCH]

One of the most heartbreaking stories of the COVID-19 pandemic was Broadway actor Nick Cordero‘s struggle with the disease. He succumbed to the illness in July 2020, and his widow Amanda Kloots paid tribute to him on week two of “Dancing with the Stars” season 30 with a foxtrot to “It Had to Be You.” That was the song he sang in his audition for “Bullets Over Broadway,” the show where they met. It was also a song they danced to at their wedding. But Kloots’s performance wasn’t just a testament to her late husband. It was a testament to her own artistry. Watch her routine above, and see what the judges had to say about it below.

Carrie Ann Inaba: “Amanda, with all due respect, so much of your journey has had to do with Nick, but this is all about you. You are a star. That was like watching a Broadway musical built only around you, those beautiful legs, those beautiful lines, the elegance, the strength, the milking of the moment — amazing, great job.”

Len Goodman: “I love that track, first of all, so that helps me. I liked it so much I wanted it to go on a bit longer if I’m honest. It was smooth. It was like butter on a hot muffin. Don’t keep kicking your legs up so much. [Alan Bersten,] that got on my nerves, a bit — kick, kick, kick, and then another one. Just because you got them, doesn’t mean you’ve got to use them.”

Derek Hough: “Don’t listen to this guy. Use those beautiful legs. They are stunning. They’re exceptional, exquisite. Honestly, I don’t know what to say because I was just watching you, I was singing. It was so enjoyable to watch. You are just a vision. Beautiful.”

Bruno Tonioli: “Absolutely radiant! … If you’ve got it, flaunt it!”

Those reviews translated to eights across the board from all of the judges — yes, even Goodman despite all that kicking. Her grand total for the night was 32, the highest score for a dance this season so far. And when it was combined with last week‘s judges’ scores it tied her for the top of the leaderboard with JoJo Siwa. So it was unsurprising when Kloots advanced to the next round of the competition. It was “Karate Kid” actor Martin Kove who ended up as the season’s first elimination.

What did you think of Kloots's performance? Did you get a kick out of her kicks more than Goodman did?

